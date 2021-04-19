Enrolled Nurses X4 (4 Months FTC) – PHRU

Enrolled Nurse X4 (4 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.

Main purpose of the job:

To assist with phlebotomy and other study related duties

Location:

PHRU – Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas

To do study related duties as specified by the protocol

Complete the case report forms

Communicate routinely with the study coordinator and principal investigator

Do proper filing of results and any other study related documents in the relevant assigned place.

Refer Participants if necessary

Draw blood from participants for testing.

Ensure that laboratory kits are always available on site.

Ensure that blood specimens are taken to the laboratory timeously.

Ensure that laboratory results are signed by the medical officer and filed correctly.

Ensure that all participants have informed consent forms and completes them.

Required minimum education and training

Qualified as an Enrolled Nurse

Valid Driver’s Licence

Professional body registration

Registered with the South African Nursing Council

Required minimum work experience

At least 2 years research experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Ability to lead and work independently as well as be part of a multidisciplinary team

Flexibility to adapt to changes in study requirements

Empathetic towards people living with HIV/AIDS

Ability to speak local languages

Computer literacy

Willingness to learn

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 26 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position

Learn more/Apply for this position