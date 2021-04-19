Finance Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My Client, Based in Capetown , is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team.Client DetailsMy Client, Based in Capetown , is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team.DescriptionDuties Include and are not limited to :

People Management

Group and management reporting

Compliance

External audits and or reviews

Profile

Must reside in Capetown

CA(SA) – 3 to 5 years experience (non negotiable)

Africa experience (worked in Mozambique would be an advantage)

Must have experience in working with multiple currencies.

Full financial management portfolio including budgets,forecasting and reports.

Energy Energy / Oil & gas industry experience would be an advantage.

Job OfferR600 000 – R700 000 per annum on Basic SalaryBenefits to be discussed.

About The Employer:

Finance Manager – For Global Leading Renewable Power Business

Employer & Job Benefits:

To be discussed

Learn more/Apply for this position