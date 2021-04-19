Finance Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Apr 19, 2021

My Client, Based in Capetown , is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team.Client DetailsMy Client, Based in Capetown , is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team.DescriptionDuties Include and are not limited to :

  • People Management
  • Group and management reporting
  • Compliance
  • External audits and or reviews

Profile

  • Must reside in Capetown
  • CA(SA) – 3 to 5 years experience (non negotiable)
  • Africa experience (worked in Mozambique would be an advantage)
  • Must have experience in working with multiple currencies.
  • Full financial management portfolio including budgets,forecasting and reports.
  • Energy Energy / Oil & gas industry experience would be an advantage.

Job OfferR600 000 – R700 000 per annum on Basic SalaryBenefits to be discussed.

About The Employer:

Finance Manager – For Global Leading Renewable Power Business

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • To be discussed

Learn more/Apply for this position