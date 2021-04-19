Finance Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My Client, Based in Capetown , is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team.Client DetailsMy Client, Based in Capetown , is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team.DescriptionDuties Include and are not limited to :
- People Management
- Group and management reporting
- Compliance
- External audits and or reviews
Profile
- Must reside in Capetown
- CA(SA) – 3 to 5 years experience (non negotiable)
- Africa experience (worked in Mozambique would be an advantage)
- Must have experience in working with multiple currencies.
- Full financial management portfolio including budgets,forecasting and reports.
- Energy Energy / Oil & gas industry experience would be an advantage.
Job OfferR600 000 – R700 000 per annum on Basic SalaryBenefits to be discussed.
About The Employer:
Finance Manager – For Global Leading Renewable Power Business
Employer & Job Benefits:
- To be discussed