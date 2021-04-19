Full Stack Java Developer (Projects Aftersales Online)

Apr 19, 2021

Our client is recruiting for a Full Stack Java Developer (Projects Aftersales Online) experience.

This individual will be responsible for:

  • Full Stack Development on the Aftersales Online System portal
  • Development and maintenance on platform / application.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift/ Docker/ Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Javascript/Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • Apigee
  • Webpack

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position