Full Stack Java Developer (Projects Aftersales Online)

Our client is recruiting for a Full Stack Java Developer (Projects Aftersales Online) experience.

This individual will be responsible for:

Full Stack Development on the Aftersales Online System portal

Development and maintenance on platform / application.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate stand-up’s

Propose and review system design and evaluate

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Desired Skills:

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

Openshift/ Docker/ Kubernetes

Jenkins

Javascript/Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

Apigee

Webpack

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

