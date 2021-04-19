Our client is recruiting for a Full Stack Java Developer (Projects Aftersales Online) experience.
This individual will be responsible for:
- Full Stack Development on the Aftersales Online System portal
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- Propose and review system design and evaluate
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Desired Skills:
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- Openshift/ Docker/ Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Javascript/Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- Apigee
- Webpack
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree