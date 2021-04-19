HR Information Systems Officer

We have an opportunity for a HRIS Officer to join our Regional Human Resources team, working particularly with the HR database systems. The successful candidate in this role will be responsible for reporting and maintaining all facets of the HR Information Systems, including administration, ongoing maintenance/suppor t of the system
This role will report to the Regional HRIS MANAGER SEAREG while work ing closely with key stakeholders to drive solutions, ensure data consistency, data integrity and accurate generation and reporting of information for SAREG RSA, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique, DRC Katanga
as well as EAR EG Djibouti, Uganda, Kenya, North Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia & EDRC
Specific duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Preparation of SEAREG Monthly/Quarterly and Annual Reporting
- HR monthly statistics SAREG and EAREG (monthly monitoring tool SEAREG)
- Maintain the HR Movement summary report
- SAREG Finance headcount validation monthly
- Repatriation report – recording certificates issued for SEAREG for actual & budget purposes
- SESAME Collective review checking and validating SEAREG annual increases before submission.
- Paris IFC (1&2) and NRE/CSR Human Resource Commitments reports. ENABLON for SEAREG
- Prepare relevant documentation for audits when required
- Create databases for projects for SEAREG
- Coordinate the processing of documentation and information across various countries within SEAREG and across the business
- Primary data validator and data coordinator for the global HR Core system B-People
- Preparation of survey data when necessary for benchmarking in SEAREG
- Data provider for Talentsoft databases for the SEAREG countries
- Manage the repatriation insurance for all local employees in SEAREG (issue certificates and coordinate between countries)
- Prepare information for annual remuneration synthesis
- Manage Bonus and increase payroll sign offs for SEAREG and creation of summaries
- When necessary arrange meetings and ensure communication between relevant role-players
- Where necessary coordinate and manage training conferences
- Management of project invoices, distribution reconciliation & follow up
- Filing and organizing of documentation
Minimum Requirements: educational and experience
- Matric
- Computer literate – Word and Excel advanced (Pivots, V Look Ups Essential)
- Relevant post matric qualification would be an advantage
- Experience gained in a Data Analytics environment an advantage
- Excellent admin skills, accuracy and attention to detail
- Analytical skills (Data Management)
- Project Management
- Good time management skills and deadline driven
- Ability to communicate to diverse group of employees
- Ability to work well under extreme pressure and independently
theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- Excel
- Pivots
- V Look up
- Data Analytics
- Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric