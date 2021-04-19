HR Information Systems Officer

We have an opportunity for a HRIS Officer to join our Regional Human Resources team, working particularly with the HR database systems. The successful candidate in this role will be responsible for reporting and maintaining all facets of the HR Information Systems, including administration, ongoing maintenance/suppor t of the system

This role will report to the Regional HRIS MANAGER SEAREG while work ing closely with key stakeholders to drive solutions, ensure data consistency, data integrity and accurate generation and reporting of information for SAREG RSA, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique, DRC Katanga

as well as EAR EG Djibouti, Uganda, Kenya, North Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia & EDRC

Specific duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Preparation of SEAREG Monthly/Quarterly and Annual Reporting

HR monthly statistics SAREG and EAREG (monthly monitoring tool SEAREG)

Maintain the HR Movement summary report

SAREG Finance headcount validation monthly

Repatriation report – recording certificates issued for SEAREG for actual & budget purposes

SESAME Collective review checking and validating SEAREG annual increases before submission.

Paris IFC (1&2) and NRE/CSR Human Resource Commitments reports. ENABLON for SEAREG

Prepare relevant documentation for audits when required

Create databases for projects for SEAREG

Coordinate the processing of documentation and information across various countries within SEAREG and across the business

Primary data validator and data coordinator for the global HR Core system B-People

Preparation of survey data when necessary for benchmarking in SEAREG

Data provider for Talentsoft databases for the SEAREG countries

Manage the repatriation insurance for all local employees in SEAREG (issue certificates and coordinate between countries)

Prepare information for annual remuneration synthesis

Manage Bonus and increase payroll sign offs for SEAREG and creation of summaries

When necessary arrange meetings and ensure communication between relevant role-players

Where necessary coordinate and manage training conferences

Management of project invoices, distribution reconciliation & follow up

Filing and organizing of documentation

Minimum Requirements: educational and experience

Matric

Computer literate – Word and Excel advanced (Pivots, V Look Ups Essential)

Relevant post matric qualification would be an advantage

Experience gained in a Data Analytics environment an advantage

Excellent admin skills, accuracy and attention to detail

Analytical skills (Data Management)

Project Management

Good time management skills and deadline driven

Ability to communicate to diverse group of employees

Ability to work well under extreme pressure and independently

