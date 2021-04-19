INBOUND SALES REPRESENTATIVE WITH TRACK RECORD

Apr 19, 2021

Inbound Sales Representative
BASIC SALARY PLUS COMMISSION

KEY PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

  • Learn and comprehend all products offered by the company, including product specifications, pricing options, product solutions, as well as ordering, delivery and billing processes.
  • Make telephonic contact/Visit with the prospective customers, evaluate the prospective customers’ needs and propose the optimal solution from the company’s full product range.
  • Persuade the prospective customer to sign a rental contract on the optimal solution.
  • Induct the customer by accurately and thoroughly explaining product pricing, billing, consumables re-ordering processes and equipment exchanges on faults.
  • The rep is responsible for their own leads and the company may from time to time provide you with leads at its own discretion.
  • Follow up on trials/demo within 3 days.
  • Strictly conduct all written correspondence with customer over company communication systems.
  • When interacting with prospective or current customers, always be punctual for meetings, dress appropriately (business casual), be courteous, prepared and professional at all times.
  • Respond to customer queries and follow up on outstanding documentation from customers in a timeous manner.
  • Submit all documentation, including but not limited to accepted quotes, signed contracts and agreed-to trials to the sales admin department in a timeous manner.
  • Debit Order settlement is compulsory. Any request by a customer to settle by EFT requires management approval.
  • Any non-standard or special pricing arrangement requires management approval.
  • The employee needs to account for his/her whereabouts and daily activities during business hours when requested by management.
  • Provide management with updates on sales progress on potential and current customers every day.
    QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
    Minimum Criteria:
  • Matric
  • 3 years relevant Sales experience.
    SKILL REQUIREMENTS:
  • Successful sales track record
  • Problem-solving capabilities
  • The capacity to work well under pressure and remain polite even when consumers are angry and unreasonable.
  • Outstanding oral and written communication skills
  • Creative thinking to come up with new ways to introducing and selling the product to the clients.
    START DATE
    ASAP
  • PLEASE SEND CV

