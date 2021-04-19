INBOUND SALES REPRESENTATIVE WITH TRACK RECORD

Inbound Sales Representative
BASIC SALARY PLUS COMMISSION
KEY PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES
- Learn and comprehend all products offered by the company, including product specifications, pricing options, product solutions, as well as ordering, delivery and billing processes.
- Make telephonic contact/Visit with the prospective customers, evaluate the prospective customers’ needs and propose the optimal solution from the company’s full product range.
- Persuade the prospective customer to sign a rental contract on the optimal solution.
- Induct the customer by accurately and thoroughly explaining product pricing, billing, consumables re-ordering processes and equipment exchanges on faults.
- The rep is responsible for their own leads and the company may from time to time provide you with leads at its own discretion.
- Follow up on trials/demo within 3 days.
- Strictly conduct all written correspondence with customer over company communication systems.
- When interacting with prospective or current customers, always be punctual for meetings, dress appropriately (business casual), be courteous, prepared and professional at all times.
- Respond to customer queries and follow up on outstanding documentation from customers in a timeous manner.
- Submit all documentation, including but not limited to accepted quotes, signed contracts and agreed-to trials to the sales admin department in a timeous manner.
- Debit Order settlement is compulsory. Any request by a customer to settle by EFT requires management approval.
- Any non-standard or special pricing arrangement requires management approval.
- The employee needs to account for his/her whereabouts and daily activities during business hours when requested by management.
- Provide management with updates on sales progress on potential and current customers every day.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Minimum Criteria:
- Matric
- 3 years relevant Sales experience.
SKILL REQUIREMENTS:
- Successful sales track record
- Problem-solving capabilities
- The capacity to work well under pressure and remain polite even when consumers are angry and unreasonable.
- Outstanding oral and written communication skills
- Creative thinking to come up with new ways to introducing and selling the product to the clients.
START DATE
ASAP
- PLEASE SEND CV
Desired Skills:
- SALES REPRESENTATIVE
- SALES REP
- INBOUND SALES
- COFFEE SALES
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate