Intermediate Application Developer

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for an Intermediate Application Developer. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

Relevant certifications in Software Development

4 plus years’ development experience

Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Agile experience

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Desirable Requirements:

ITIL



GraphQL



Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form

Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Working knowledge of APIs, Microservices, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices.

KPAs:

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

Conduct Unit and Performance testing

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken

Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

