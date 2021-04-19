Intermediate Application Developer

Apr 19, 2021

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for an Intermediate Application Developer. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

  • 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
  • Relevant certifications in Software Development
  • 4 plus years’ development experience
  • Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
  • Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
  • Advanced experience in MS SQL
  • Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
  • Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
  • Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
  • Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
  • Experience in MicroServices
  • Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
  • Agile experience
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience with Unit and Performance testing
  • Desirable Requirements:
    • ITIL
    • GraphQL
    • Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form
  • Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices
  • Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.
  • Working knowledge of APIs, Microservices, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices.

KPAs:

  • Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
  • Conduct Unit and Performance testing
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken
  • Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
  • Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

