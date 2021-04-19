Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for an Intermediate Application Developer. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.
Requirements:
- 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
- Relevant certifications in Software Development
- 4 plus years’ development experience
- Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
- Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
- Advanced experience in MS SQL
- Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
- Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
- Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
- Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
- Experience in MicroServices
- Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
- Agile experience
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience with Unit and Performance testing
- Desirable Requirements:
- ITIL
- GraphQL
- Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form
- Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices
- Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.
- Working knowledge of APIs, Microservices, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices.
KPAs:
- Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
- Conduct Unit and Performance testing
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken
- Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
- Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.