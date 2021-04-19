Java Developer

Apr 19, 2021

FULLY REMOTE
Industry: Insurance – Investments
Type: Contract – 18 months

MUST HAVE INSURANCE / INVESTMENTS or FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE!

Experience & Qualifications

  • Experience in financial/Insurance/Investment services sector!
  • At least 4+ years of Java Script & Java experience
  • Sound technical proficiency in the following:
  • AWS
  • Docker
  • DevOps experience
  • Micro-services
  • Spring & Spring-Boot experience
  • Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
  • Implementing both front-end and back-end
  • AngularJS and io
  • js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
  • MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
  • Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)
  • Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
  • Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • XML and Related technologies
  • Web services
  • Gradle
  • GIT

  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

  • Working knowledge of development design patterns
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
  • Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
  • Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
  • Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system
  • Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier – continuous improvement
  • Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.
  • Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.
  • Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

