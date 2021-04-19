Java Developer

FULLY REMOTE

Industry: Insurance – Investments

Type: Contract – 18 months

MUST HAVE INSURANCE / INVESTMENTS or FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE!

Experience & Qualifications

Experience in financial/Insurance/Investment services sector!

At least 4+ years of Java Script & Java experience

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

AWS

Docker

DevOps experience

Micro-services

Spring & Spring-Boot experience

Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol

Implementing both front-end and back-end

AngularJS and io

js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification

MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)

Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)

Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)

Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

Web services

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

Working knowledge of development design patterns

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code

Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system

Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system

Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier – continuous improvement

Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.

Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.

Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

J2EE

aws

docker

Devops

Spring

J2SE

Spring Framework

Gradle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

