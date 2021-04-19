Java Developer (Senior)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for an experienced Risk Specialist to join their team. This role requires a candidate with experience in the financial industry.
Education and Experience
Minimum
Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.
6 years Java systems development experience
Java EE knowledge and experience
Experience with SOAP and REST services
Preferred
IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).
Angular Framework
Spring Framework
ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
JMS, Tibco EMS experience
Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)
Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks
Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
Advantageous
Honours degree
DevOps/Continuous integration
Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)
