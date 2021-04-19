Logistics Manager (automotive)

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in Logistics / Stores Management or relevant NQF 7 equivalent qualification.

Extensive experience (minimum 10 years) in managing a multi-disciplined department comprising of Purchasing, Production Planning & Control, Inventory control, Stores and Dispatch.

Sound knowledge of a fully integrated IT system, preferably SYSPRO (including MPS/MRP/CRP process).

A working knowledge of IATF16949 Quality Management System.

Computer literacy – Advanced (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Superior negotiating skills.

A comprehensive understanding of the financial aspects of a business.

Knowledge and experience in transportation, preparation of orders and warehouse management.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Ensuring timeous purchase of components / materials to maintain the MPS and ensure on-time delivery to customers.

Inventory control of all materials; finished goods and consumable materials.

Production planning and control for Production plants.

Management of raw materials, consumables and finished goods stores.

Shipping of goods to local and export markets.

Identify areas for cost reduction.

Optimisation of current planning and scheduling information systems.

Company Stock-takes, as and when required.

Improving EDI customers and implementing EDI at suppliers.

Compiling of budget for logistics department.

Co-ordinate the different warehouse areas.

Optimise procurement and distribution of company policy.

Desired Skills:

logistics

supply chain

stores management

purchasing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position