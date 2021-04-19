Logistics Manager (automotive)

Requirements:
- Diploma/Degree in Logistics / Stores Management or relevant NQF 7 equivalent qualification.
- Extensive experience (minimum 10 years) in managing a multi-disciplined department comprising of Purchasing, Production Planning & Control, Inventory control, Stores and Dispatch.
- Sound knowledge of a fully integrated IT system, preferably SYSPRO (including MPS/MRP/CRP process).
- A working knowledge of IATF16949 Quality Management System.
- Computer literacy – Advanced (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
- Superior negotiating skills.
- A comprehensive understanding of the financial aspects of a business.
- Knowledge and experience in transportation, preparation of orders and warehouse management.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Ensuring timeous purchase of components / materials to maintain the MPS and ensure on-time delivery to customers.
- Inventory control of all materials; finished goods and consumable materials.
- Production planning and control for Production plants.
- Management of raw materials, consumables and finished goods stores.
- Shipping of goods to local and export markets.
- Identify areas for cost reduction.
- Optimisation of current planning and scheduling information systems.
- Company Stock-takes, as and when required.
- Improving EDI customers and implementing EDI at suppliers.
- Compiling of budget for logistics department.
- Co-ordinate the different warehouse areas.
- Optimise procurement and distribution of company policy.
Desired Skills:
- logistics
- supply chain
- stores management
- purchasing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma