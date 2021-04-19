Logistics Manager (automotive)

Apr 19, 2021

Requirements:

  • Diploma/Degree in Logistics / Stores Management or relevant NQF 7 equivalent qualification.
  • Extensive experience (minimum 10 years) in managing a multi-disciplined department comprising of Purchasing, Production Planning & Control, Inventory control, Stores and Dispatch.
  • Sound knowledge of a fully integrated IT system, preferably SYSPRO (including MPS/MRP/CRP process).
  • A working knowledge of IATF16949 Quality Management System.
  • Computer literacy – Advanced (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
  • Superior negotiating skills.
  • A comprehensive understanding of the financial aspects of a business.
  • Knowledge and experience in transportation, preparation of orders and warehouse management.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Ensuring timeous purchase of components / materials to maintain the MPS and ensure on-time delivery to customers.
  • Inventory control of all materials; finished goods and consumable materials.
  • Production planning and control for Production plants.
  • Management of raw materials, consumables and finished goods stores.
  • Shipping of goods to local and export markets.
  • Identify areas for cost reduction.
  • Optimisation of current planning and scheduling information systems.
  • Company Stock-takes, as and when required.
  • Improving EDI customers and implementing EDI at suppliers.
  • Compiling of budget for logistics department.
  • Co-ordinate the different warehouse areas.
  • Optimise procurement and distribution of company policy.

Desired Skills:

  • logistics
  • supply chain
  • stores management
  • purchasing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

