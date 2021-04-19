Logistics Sales Executive at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Do you have a proven track record of success, you a very results driven person solid logistics and warehousing solutions understanding.

My client is looking for a Energetic & self-motivated sales person with excellent interpersonal communications; organizational skills. skills with a confident approach to new business and professional presentations.

You must have previous sales experience in the same industry with detailed operational understanding of Warehousing & Transport and good understanding of Clearing & Forwarding advantageous.

You will maintain, develop and generate sales for the companies Logistics division in South Africa, in the following business departments; Transport & Warehousing

KPI:

Sales Generation Customer Relationship Management Administration and Reporting

If this is you, please apply to hear more.

