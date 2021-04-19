Maintenance Engineer (Final Assembly)

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Maintenance Engineer.

Duties & Responsibilities

Provide support to maintenance supervisors and department with multi-disciplinary technical expertise and problem solving such as electrical, mechanical, structural, etc.

Liaising with department stakeholders e.g. Production, Maintenance, Process, Quality, MPE, Logistics, etc. to improve and drive technical OPR and DRR efficiencies.

Staying up to date with technological advancements in industry and processes to progress a sustainable approach to facility reliability, robustness and maintainability of the plant and assigned technologies.

Ensure the incorporation of safe design and practices for new and existing installations.

Support or lead breakdowns through escalation. Drive prevention activities through documentation and follow through.

Facilitate spare parts purchases and stores stock holding requirements.

Evaluate, advise and approve related tender documents in collaboration with MPE/CPE. Approve final acceptance of mechanical, electrical, structural and civil installations relative to maintenance and safety requirements.

Develop and implement procedures and systems to improve maintenance processes.

Conducting Think Blue Factory reporting and annual target development as well as managing input for TBF and monitor energy projects and bi-weekly energy team meetings

Desired Experience & Qualification

NN Diploma / ND / Degree in Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics.

3 -7 years’ relevant experience in an industrial/automotive environment

Good understanding of the technical processes within Assembly processes in order to support and drive creation and implementation of new initiatives.

Proven analytical and problem solving skills

Sound knowledge of project management principles and practices

Sound technical knowledge and skills of PLC programming, instrumentation, drive systems and experience in Preventative Maintenance.

Sound knowledge of component and motor vehicle manufacturing processes.

Ability to communicate with all levels in the Company (written or verbal) and with external stakeholders/suppliers/consultants.

Take initiative and be able to work independently or as part of a Cross-Functional Team.

Computer literacy in MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook)

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

