Manufacturing Technician (Toolmaker)

Apr 19, 2021

Duties:

  • To assist manufacturing engineers with all aspects of new projects and in doing so develop the necessary skills, experience and knowledge to function with limited or no supervision.
  • Formulate both medium and long-term corrective actions and immediate action plans to resolve problems effectively when such arise.
  • Supervise contractor’s work, ensuring adherence to all relevant safety requirements/standards.
  • Set-up of new process tooling & manufacture off-tool & PPAP samples and submit to quality division for PPAP preparation.
  • Program will stay with Technician, need to ensure that tooling is maintained and breakdowns are kept to a minimum.
  • Liaise with relevant manufacturing engineers regarding the introduction of any improved production methods and ensure know-how is transferred into existing products.
  • Manufacture of prototype samples to drawing.

Requirements:

  • Minimum GR12 & a recognised Toolmaker Trade.
  • Minimum 5 years hands-on experience within a manufacturing environment, preferably automotive or an automotive supplier.
  • A tertiary qualification in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering will be an added advantage (N4-N6 or ND).
  • The candidate must be comfortable with interpreting technical drawings, tolerances and manufacturing of jigs, fixtures and press tooling.
  • Specific knowledge of G,D & T will be an advantage.
  • Self-motivated and self-driven.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Will have a proven track record in his/her present position.
  • The ability to work without constant supervision.
  • Endeavour to foster and maintain good working relations with all departments and staff.
  • Ability to do fault finding on the line / problem solving skills.
  • Good attendance and timekeeping record.

Desired Skills:

  • manufacturing
  • toolmaker
  • mechanical
  • electrical
  • jigs
  • fixtures
  • press tooling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

