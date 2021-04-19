Manufacturing Technician (Toolmaker)

Duties:
- To assist manufacturing engineers with all aspects of new projects and in doing so develop the necessary skills, experience and knowledge to function with limited or no supervision.
- Formulate both medium and long-term corrective actions and immediate action plans to resolve problems effectively when such arise.
- Supervise contractor’s work, ensuring adherence to all relevant safety requirements/standards.
- Set-up of new process tooling & manufacture off-tool & PPAP samples and submit to quality division for PPAP preparation.
- Program will stay with Technician, need to ensure that tooling is maintained and breakdowns are kept to a minimum.
- Liaise with relevant manufacturing engineers regarding the introduction of any improved production methods and ensure know-how is transferred into existing products.
- Manufacture of prototype samples to drawing.
Requirements:
- Minimum GR12 & a recognised Toolmaker Trade.
- Minimum 5 years hands-on experience within a manufacturing environment, preferably automotive or an automotive supplier.
- A tertiary qualification in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering will be an added advantage (N4-N6 or ND).
- The candidate must be comfortable with interpreting technical drawings, tolerances and manufacturing of jigs, fixtures and press tooling.
- Specific knowledge of G,D & T will be an advantage.
- Self-motivated and self-driven.
- Good communication skills.
- Will have a proven track record in his/her present position.
- The ability to work without constant supervision.
- Endeavour to foster and maintain good working relations with all departments and staff.
- Ability to do fault finding on the line / problem solving skills.
- Good attendance and timekeeping record.
Desired Skills:
- manufacturing
- toolmaker
- mechanical
- electrical
- jigs
- fixtures
- press tooling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years