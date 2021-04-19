Mechanical Test Centre Engineer

Apr 19, 2021

  • Analyse requirements, design facilities/rigs/equipment, manage procurement and/or construction
  • Oversee maintenance and upgrade of facilities (mechanical and electrical) through internal and external sources
  • Liaise with Suppliers and Consulting Engineers
  • Assist in identifying the relevant investment requirements
  • Oversee and manage the use of test equipment and facilities
  • Analyse test specifications, gather test requirements, conduct cost calculations, schedule tests, monitor and report on progress.
  • Analyse component failures by conducting root cause analysis
  • Control development budgets and expenditure in order to ensure achievement of committed project budgets
  • Liaise with Group counterparts and respond to all queries from Group and internal and external stakeholders

ESSENTIAL:

  • BSc Eng. or BEng. in Mechanical Engineering
  • A formal qualification in Project Management or suitable training
  • Have at least 2 years of exposure to and utilization of project management systems/tools
  • Must possess at least 5 years’ experience in an automotive engineering environment
  • Good knowledge in HVAC/Refrigerant systems pertaining to Climatic Chambers
  • The ability to plan and execute projects and monitor, follow-up project progress, identify major project issues and escalate these as required
  • Experience and knowledge in planning/installation and commissioning of facilities and equipment
  • Must be able to identify risks, analyse them and set up plans to minimise risk
  • Must be able to confidently and professionally communicate with all stakeholders, including international partners
  • The ability to understand, develop and apply technical solutions
  • Good interpersonal skills (negotiation, team work)
  • High proficiency in Microsoft Office Software (MS PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and MS Projects)
  • Proficient in CAD, able to design using tools like PROE, Inventor
  • Highly proficient in report writing and doing presentations
  • The ability to establish good relationships with counterparts
  • Able to work under pressure and be innovative
  • Good technical problem solving ability
  • Be able to work independently or in a team
  • Willing to travel overseas at least twice a year
  • Code 8 driving license

Desired Skills:

