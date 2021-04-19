Mechanical Test Centre Engineer

- Analyse requirements, design facilities/rigs/equipment, manage procurement and/or construction
- Oversee maintenance and upgrade of facilities (mechanical and electrical) through internal and external sources
- Liaise with Suppliers and Consulting Engineers
- Assist in identifying the relevant investment requirements
- Oversee and manage the use of test equipment and facilities
- Analyse test specifications, gather test requirements, conduct cost calculations, schedule tests, monitor and report on progress.
- Analyse component failures by conducting root cause analysis
- Control development budgets and expenditure in order to ensure achievement of committed project budgets
- Liaise with Group counterparts and respond to all queries from Group and internal and external stakeholders
ESSENTIAL:
- BSc Eng. or BEng. in Mechanical Engineering
- A formal qualification in Project Management or suitable training
- Have at least 2 years of exposure to and utilization of project management systems/tools
- Must possess at least 5 years’ experience in an automotive engineering environment
- Good knowledge in HVAC/Refrigerant systems pertaining to Climatic Chambers
- The ability to plan and execute projects and monitor, follow-up project progress, identify major project issues and escalate these as required
- Experience and knowledge in planning/installation and commissioning of facilities and equipment
- Must be able to identify risks, analyse them and set up plans to minimise risk
- Must be able to confidently and professionally communicate with all stakeholders, including international partners
- The ability to understand, develop and apply technical solutions
- Good interpersonal skills (negotiation, team work)
- High proficiency in Microsoft Office Software (MS PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and MS Projects)
- Proficient in CAD, able to design using tools like PROE, Inventor
- Highly proficient in report writing and doing presentations
- The ability to establish good relationships with counterparts
- Able to work under pressure and be innovative
- Good technical problem solving ability
- Be able to work independently or in a team
- Willing to travel overseas at least twice a year
- Code 8 driving license
