Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist

Develop, implement and manage robust M&E systems and frameworks for the NACOSA programme and implementing partners. Including, but not limited to, M&E Frameworks, data management systems, data flows, data collection systems, quality assurance and reporting.

Management and oversight of the collection, capturing, analysis & reporting of programmatic data by organisation, other principal recipients, and implementing partners.

Participation in and presenting at a variety of meetings and workshops (including networking meetings) with a diverse range of stakeholders to contribute to updates in programme design and implementation, and to provide M&E technical support.

Conduct site visits to implementing partners to monitor programme implementation, provide programme and M&E training, mentoring, and conduct data verification.

Design, project manage and provide technical input for external programme evaluations and other research studies.

Network with, and build strategic alliances and relationships with key stakeholders and organisations working in the field.

Desired Skills:

Community level programmatic experience and understanding of NGO operations

Demonstrated understanding of data management systems and strong skills in qualitative and quantitative data review interrogation and interpretation

Experience in programme and M&E systems that involve capacity building for sub-recipients and monitoring and promotion of data quality

Demonstrated capacity to lead workshops trainings and strategic planning sessions

Fluent in at least 2 official languages

Valid drivers’ license

Willingness to Travel

HIV/AIDS Sector Experience Highly Advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

NACOSA is a network of community organisations working together to turn the tide on HIV, AIDS, TB and gender-based violence (GBV) in Southern Africa. Our programmes work to reduce the impact of HIV, AIDS, TB and GBV and contribute to the global strategy to bring about the end of AIDS by 2030. In line with South Africa’s National Strategic Plan and UNAIDS’ 90-90-90 Fast Track targets, NACOSA focuses on young women and girls, sex workers, people who inject drugs, those most affected by gender-based violence, children and youth, and other vulnerable and key populations.

