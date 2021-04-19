.NET Developer

Responsible for end to end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions. Assisting application architect in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of

third party integrations

Key responsibilities – Design, implement, test and deploy complex software solutions:

Responsible for assisting application architect in extending the design of the aYo engagement and B2B capabilities as well as any other

capability needed.

Implementing complex software designs using the aYo .Net stack. (MVC, WebApi2, Full/Standard/Core .Net Frameworks, Azure Cloud) Azure experience with classic services Azure experience with Azure Dev-Ops SQL Server Skills and experience .Net Core 3.1 experience and skills Gitflow branching experience Agile/Scrum Ensuring an adequate level of unit test coverage across all developed source code. Taking ownership, ensuring reliability and fault tolerance across java components. Contribute to continuous code review and quality assurance processes. Actively use SonarQube to increase source code quality, root out bad practices and security vulnerabilities Responsible for applying SOLID software development principles Responsible for best practices in logging and monitoring enablement Continuously keep changelogs of components up to date as needed when changes occur Actively being involved in deployment of software using Jenkins by applying the DevOps principle that if you code it, you deploy it. Work with DBA’s and network administrators to tune operating systems, network



Minimum experience:

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in .Net development using C#.

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong C# language skills.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking

Good Understanding of Software Design Patterns (like Adapters, Business Objects,

Delegates, Service Locator, Singleton, DAO, DTO)

Familiarity and good understanding of multithreading

Experience with queueing technologies.

Experience building REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes is preferable

Employer & Job Benefits:

Permanent

Medical Aid

Pension

Group Life

Learn more/Apply for this position