Newly CA (SA) 1-2yrs Post Articles Experience

Apr 19, 2021

Reports to – Group Financial Manager

Education & Experience:

  • Matric
  • Accounting or related qualification
  • NQF Level 6
  • Chartered Accountant (South Africa) qualification CA (SA)
  • 1-2 years’ post article experience in a corporate environment
  • Group reporting experience
  • Year end audit experience

Desired Skills:

  • Group Reporting
  • Annual financial statements and year end audit
  • Divisional reporting
  • CA (SA)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

