Office Coordinator at Mancosa

The purpose of this position is to implement and ensure the building facilities are maintained efficiently and at a professional standard by providing support to daily operations.
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE
- Allocation of building maintenance work to contractors.
- To ensure that the building and facilities are conducive for all staff and students.
- Assisting with operational requirements of the office
- Liaising with procurement regarding quotations approval for building maintenance work
- Completion and support of current and new projects.
- OHS compliance
- Fleet management
- Security
- HVAC
- Space planning
- Completion of maintenance reports
- Co-ordination and monitoring of maintenance suppliers
- Assist with ad hoc driving duties
- Assist with airport transfers
- Ensure all weekly, monthly, bi-annually and annual maintenance services are done
- Liaise with other learning centers regarding maintenance and providing assistance
- Assist with opening/closing of the MANCOSA facilities and assisting at weekend workshops
RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Basic computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint)
- Attention to detail and sound time management skills
- Well-versed in technical/engineering operations and facilities management best practices
- Project costing and budget control
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Leadership skills
- Proactive
- Good negotiating skills
- Ability to motivate staff to excel at their jobs
- Responsible
- Confident
- Assertive
- Must be able to multi-task
QUALIFICATIONS
- Senior Certificate
- Relevant Facilities Management courses would be an advantageous
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 3 yearsâ€™ experience in operations/maintenance environment