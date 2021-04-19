Office Coordinator at Mancosa

Apr 19, 2021

The purpose of this position is to implement and ensure the building facilities are maintained efficiently and at a professional standard by providing support to daily operations.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE

  • Allocation of building maintenance work to contractors.
  • To ensure that the building and facilities are conducive for all staff and students.
  • Assisting with operational requirements of the office
  • Liaising with procurement regarding quotations approval for building maintenance work
  • Completion and support of current and new projects.
  • OHS compliance
  • Fleet management
  • Security
  • HVAC
  • Space planning
  • Completion of maintenance reports
  • Co-ordination and monitoring of maintenance suppliers
  • Assist with ad hoc driving duties
  • Assist with airport transfers
  • Ensure all weekly, monthly, bi-annually and annual maintenance services are done
  • Liaise with other learning centers regarding maintenance and providing assistance
  • Assist with opening/closing of the MANCOSA facilities and assisting at weekend workshops

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Basic computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint)
  • Attention to detail and sound time management skills
  • Well-versed in technical/engineering operations and facilities management best practices
  • Project costing and budget control
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Leadership skills
  • Proactive
  • Good negotiating skills
  • Ability to motivate staff to excel at their jobs
  • Responsible
  • Confident
  • Assertive
  • Must be able to multi-task

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Senior Certificate
  • Relevant Facilities Management courses would be an advantageous

EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum 3 yearsâ€™ experience in operations/maintenance environment

