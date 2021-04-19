Office Coordinator at Mancosa

The purpose of this position is to implement and ensure the building facilities are maintained efficiently and at a professional standard by providing support to daily operations.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE

Allocation of building maintenance work to contractors.

To ensure that the building and facilities are conducive for all staff and students.

Assisting with operational requirements of the office

Liaising with procurement regarding quotations approval for building maintenance work

Completion and support of current and new projects.

OHS compliance

Fleet management

Security

HVAC

Space planning

Completion of maintenance reports

Co-ordination and monitoring of maintenance suppliers

Assist with ad hoc driving duties

Assist with airport transfers

Ensure all weekly, monthly, bi-annually and annual maintenance services are done

Liaise with other learning centers regarding maintenance and providing assistance

Assist with opening/closing of the MANCOSA facilities and assisting at weekend workshops

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Basic computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint)

Attention to detail and sound time management skills

Well-versed in technical/engineering operations and facilities management best practices

Project costing and budget control

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Leadership skills

Proactive

Good negotiating skills

Ability to motivate staff to excel at their jobs

Responsible

Confident

Assertive

Must be able to multi-task

QUALIFICATIONS

Senior Certificate

Relevant Facilities Management courses would be an advantageous

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 yearsâ€™ experience in operations/maintenance environment

