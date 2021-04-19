Online English Tutor at MPC Connect

Our vibrant Learning Centre based in the heart of Century City in Cape Town is looking for committed, forward-thinking tutors to join the growing demand for educational services worldwide.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teaching English to foreign students on a variety of different platforms
- Lesson planning
- Training
Requirements
- Completed Degree (NQF7 or above)
- Neutral Accent
Ideal
- Willing to complete TEFL through the company if not already completed
- Willing to work shifts (If Necessary)
Benefits
- Flexible working hours
- Growth
Desired Skills:
- Teaching
- Tutoring
- Language
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are a BPO Solutions company and specialize in Online Language Tuition across the globe. Eight fully staffed centres throughout South Africa (Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth and Durban) Staff complement of over 1700. Between 400K – 600k students tutored per month