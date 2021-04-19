Online English Tutor at MPC Connect

Our vibrant Learning Centre based in the heart of Century City in Cape Town is looking for committed, forward-thinking tutors to join the growing demand for educational services worldwide.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching English to foreign students on a variety of different platforms

Lesson planning

Training

Requirements

Completed Degree (NQF7 or above)

Neutral Accent

Ideal

Willing to complete TEFL through the company if not already completed

Willing to work shifts (If Necessary)

Benefits

Flexible working hours

Growth

Desired Skills:

Teaching

Tutoring

Language

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a BPO Solutions company and specialize in Online Language Tuition across the globe. Eight fully staffed centres throughout South Africa (Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth and Durban) Staff complement of over 1700. Between 400K – 600k students tutored per month

Learn more/Apply for this position