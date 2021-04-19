Operations Head at Credit and Lending/Financial Services

Upcoming and growing financial services provider to businesses and individuals alike, is ls looking for a drvien, entrepeneurial and innvoative Head of Operations to form an integral part of the growth initiative to increase market share of the business.

MAIN ACCOUNTABILITIES AND APPROXIMATE TIME SPLIT

Drive Operations Strategy (Time Split: 20%)

Credit Operations (Time Split: 15%)

Internal Business Processes (Time Split: 15%)

Information Technology (Time Split: 15%)

Customer Service (Time Split: 10%)

Service Quality (Time Split: 10%)

People Management (Time Split: 15%)

FORMAL TRAINING/LEARNING REQUIRED

NQF Level: 6/Bachelor’s Degree (B.com) in operations management or related field.

Minimum of a Degree (Banking, Finance or related area)

Qualifications (preferred):

Post graduate degree (MBA desirable).

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Essential:

8 years’ experience in relevant professional qualification in retail financial services/banking and accounting from a reputable institution;

Experience in management, operations, and leadership.

Understanding of general finance and budgeting, including profit and loss, balance sheet, and cash-flow management.

Full awareness and appreciation of pricing and profit dynamics in Retail Financial Services/Banking;

Experience, awareness and appreciation of all aspects of balance sheet management in retail financial services or banking;

Proven leadership and people management skills with a high level of commitment and enthusiasm;

Full knowledge of NC Act, FSCA, POPIA & various Regulations.

RE 5 and/or RE 1 qualification are required and compulsory.

Preferred: Six Sigma or similar discipline ideal – Strong analytic skills.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:

MS Office

Experience using Microsoft Excel for reporting, data analysis and formula formulation.

Outlook and Internet

MS Projects

SAS

Visio

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Detailed knowledge of Credit and Lending procedures and policy principles at all levels.

Ability to develop a company Operations Manual and to see to its implementation.

Demonstrable experience delivering major business process re- engineering projects.

Knowledge of retail financial services or banking procedures and policies.

Ability to translate regulatory requirements into operational plans and actions.

Understanding and application of International Best Practices in all areas of Operational Credit andLending, and Credit Insurance with ability to drive efficiency and effectiveness through recognised

improvement approaches such as Lean Six Sigma.

Detailed understanding of operational risk analysis, Credit analysis and Principles of Lending and Credit Operations.

Analytical and practical understanding of workflow, capacity planning/optimisation and processimplementation.

Ability to recognise problems and apply Risk Management techniques to address them.

Ability to plan and prepare the strategy and annual budget requirements for the operational environment.

Metrics driven mindset.

Desired Skills:

Operations Management

retail banking

Credit and Lending

Budget Management

Financial Management

People Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

