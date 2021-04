Part Time Beauty Therapist at Headhunters

Our client in the beauty industry is seeking Part Time Beauty Therapist to work on Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Public Holidays.

Please note this position is in Port Elizabeth. Preference will be given to candidate from Port Elizabeth.

MAIN DUTIES:

Massages

Facials

Waxing

Tinting

Manicures

Pedicures

Nails

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Beauty Diploma

Previous experience working as a Therapist

Hours:

Saturday 9am-6pm

Sunday 9am-5pm

Public Holidays: 8am-5pm

