Personal Lines Underwriter

Apr 19, 2021

Personal Lines Underwriter with minimum 5 years’ experience, preferably in a Broker environment, required for a national Brokerage based in Cape Town City Bowl.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 essential
  • FAIS and RE certification essential
  • Minimum 5 years’ PL underwriting experience essential
  • Minimum 5 years’ relevant Short Term Insurance experience required
  • CIMS exp highly advantageous
  • Experience in a Broker environment preferred

Responsibilities:

  • PL underwriting of new and existing business
  • Risk assessment
  • Portfolio analysis
  • Quotations and policy administration
  • Renewals
  • Arrange valuation and reinsurance
  • Raise premiums
  • Upsell cover
  • Business retention
  • Cancellations
  • Raise invoices

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • underwriter
  • underwriting
  • insurance
  • NQF
  • RE
  • short term insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position