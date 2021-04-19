Personal Lines Underwriter

Personal Lines Underwriter with minimum 5 years’ experience, preferably in a Broker environment, required for a national Brokerage based in Cape Town City Bowl.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 essential

FAIS and RE certification essential

Minimum 5 years’ PL underwriting experience essential

Minimum 5 years’ relevant Short Term Insurance experience required

CIMS exp highly advantageous

Experience in a Broker environment preferred

Responsibilities:

PL underwriting of new and existing business

Risk assessment

Portfolio analysis

Quotations and policy administration

Renewals

Arrange valuation and reinsurance

Raise premiums

Upsell cover

Business retention

Cancellations

Raise invoices

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

underwriter

underwriting

insurance

NQF

RE

short term insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

