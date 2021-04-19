Personal Lines Underwriter with minimum 5 years’ experience, preferably in a Broker environment, required for a national Brokerage based in Cape Town City Bowl.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 essential
- FAIS and RE certification essential
- Minimum 5 years’ PL underwriting experience essential
- Minimum 5 years’ relevant Short Term Insurance experience required
- CIMS exp highly advantageous
- Experience in a Broker environment preferred
Responsibilities:
- PL underwriting of new and existing business
- Risk assessment
- Portfolio analysis
- Quotations and policy administration
- Renewals
- Arrange valuation and reinsurance
- Raise premiums
- Upsell cover
- Business retention
- Cancellations
- Raise invoices
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- underwriter
- underwriting
- insurance
- NQF
- RE
- short term insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years