Personal Underwriter

- Our client, who is an insurance brokerage, is looking for a personal lines underwriter / internal broker.
The person will be responsible for the Personal lines and some Commercial lines client management
Requirements:
RE exam
Fully Fais Compliant
Admin Orientated
3-5 years personal and commercial underwriting exp.
Must come from a brokerage environment
Summary of duties, but not limited to:
Endorsements
Renewals
Amendments
Liaising with Insurers
Liaising with clients
New Business Quotes
Desired Skills:
- Personal Lines
- Commercial Lines
- Underwriting
- Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate