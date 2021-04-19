Personal Underwriter

Apr 19, 2021

  • Our client, who is an insurance brokerage, is looking for a personal lines underwriter / internal broker.

The person will be responsible for the Personal lines and some Commercial lines client management

Requirements:
RE exam
Fully Fais Compliant
Admin Orientated
3-5 years personal and commercial underwriting exp.
Must come from a brokerage environment

Summary of duties, but not limited to:
Endorsements
Renewals
Amendments
Liaising with Insurers
Liaising with clients
New Business Quotes

Desired Skills:

  • Personal Lines
  • Commercial Lines
  • Underwriting
  • Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position