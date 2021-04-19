Personal Underwriter

Our client, who is an insurance brokerage, is looking for a personal lines underwriter / internal broker.

The person will be responsible for the Personal lines and some Commercial lines client management

Requirements:

RE exam

Fully Fais Compliant

Admin Orientated

3-5 years personal and commercial underwriting exp.

Must come from a brokerage environment

Summary of duties, but not limited to:

Endorsements

Renewals

Amendments

Liaising with Insurers

Liaising with clients

New Business Quotes

Desired Skills:

Personal Lines

Commercial Lines

Underwriting

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

