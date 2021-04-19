Portfolio Accountant at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To be responsible for ensuring the correct costs and benefits allocated across the portfolio are fully understood in order to determine an accurate Return on Investment and thus influence the book-of-work and future strategy of the Bank.

Experience

Minimum:

A registered CA(SA) / CIMA with 4 years (excluding articles) relevant experience

7 years relevant experience if not a CA(SA)/CIMA

Relevant experience include; Building a function / practice from the beginning (i.e. new initiative/department) Costing experience, having performed a similar role (i.e. costing projects to support decision making and prioritisation). Driving the implementation of new processes. Budgeting and Forecasting experience (as well as tracking actuals). Achieving objectives through collaboration and use of cross functional resources. Applying systems thinking



Ideal:

Evaluating financials across a group

Qualification

Minimum

Grade 12 National Certificate/Vocational

A degree in Accounting or Financial Management

A post graduate degree in Accounting, Financial Management or CA(SA) / CIMA is preferred

Knowledge

Minimum:

Forecasting and budgeting principles and practices

Financial models

Relationship management

Analysis – methods and principles

Costing

Ideal:

Capitec Bank operating environment

Previous experience performing a similar role

Skills

Communications Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Decision making skills

Competencies

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Brendon de Klerk

