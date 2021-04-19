Portfolio Analyst

Apr 19, 2021

Our client, a UK and Cape Town based group of skilled finance professionals working in the growth and asset-based lending and accounts receivable space, is growing their portfolio management team.

This Portfolio Analyst role will provide support and financial know-how to small and medium-sized companies in the UK who receive funding from the business. You will provide regular specialist support and financial know-how to ensure that they can service the loan, succeed and grow.

This role will offer you the opportunity to:

  • learn the ins and outs of running a company as you monitor and assist
  • build relationships with management teams
  • learn the drivers of success and how to avoid failure
  • make tough and potentially unpopular decisions to protect the interests of investors and stakeholders.
  • become adept at investigation, high impact reporting and credit paper preparation

Candidates must have a relevant financial qualification (CA or CIMA) and at least two year’s post-article experience as well as a flair for systems, spreadsheets and analysis.

Desired Skills:

  • financial analysis
  • CA (SA)
  • CIMA

Desired Accreditations:

  • Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

