Portfolio Analyst

Our client, a UK and Cape Town based group of skilled finance professionals working in the growth and asset-based lending and accounts receivable space, is growing their portfolio management team.

This Portfolio Analyst role will provide support and financial know-how to small and medium-sized companies in the UK who receive funding from the business. You will provide regular specialist support and financial know-how to ensure that they can service the loan, succeed and grow.

This role will offer you the opportunity to:

learn the ins and outs of running a company as you monitor and assist

build relationships with management teams

learn the drivers of success and how to avoid failure

make tough and potentially unpopular decisions to protect the interests of investors and stakeholders.

become adept at investigation, high impact reporting and credit paper preparation

Candidates must have a relevant financial qualification (CA or CIMA) and at least two year’s post-article experience as well as a flair for systems, spreadsheets and analysis.

Desired Skills:

financial analysis

CA (SA)

CIMA

Desired Accreditations:

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position