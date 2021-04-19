Our client, a UK and Cape Town based group of skilled finance professionals working in the growth and asset-based lending and accounts receivable space, is growing their portfolio management team.
This Portfolio Analyst role will provide support and financial know-how to small and medium-sized companies in the UK who receive funding from the business. You will provide regular specialist support and financial know-how to ensure that they can service the loan, succeed and grow.
This role will offer you the opportunity to:
- learn the ins and outs of running a company as you monitor and assist
- build relationships with management teams
- learn the drivers of success and how to avoid failure
- make tough and potentially unpopular decisions to protect the interests of investors and stakeholders.
- become adept at investigation, high impact reporting and credit paper preparation
Candidates must have a relevant financial qualification (CA or CIMA) and at least two year’s post-article experience as well as a flair for systems, spreadsheets and analysis.
Desired Skills:
- financial analysis
- CA (SA)
- CIMA
Desired Accreditations:
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant