Professional Electrical Engineer (Pr.Eng / B.Eng) at iOCO

The Role: A engineering company requires a Professional Electrical Engineer to execute projects allocated, manages project teams; and markets the company and services.

Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:
- Function related experience: 25 years
- Leading teams: 20 years
- Project experience: 25 years
Essential Qualifications:
- B.Eng.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Pr.Eng
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Proposed project field reconnaissance inspections, discussions and studies of the relevant information
- Coordinate the project with the rest of the Professional team
- Prepare concept/preliminary designs for all components of the project
- Review and prepare detailed designs for all components of the project which is to be approved by the Client prior to designs being implemented.
- Compile bidding documents, utilizing standard documentation including invitations to tenders, commercial sections, general and special conditions of contract and all information required by the Bidders
- Facilitate obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.
- Attendance of tender briefings, Technical evaluation of tenders, preparation of an evaluation report for approval by the Employer, attend pre-award contract negotiations
- Conduct or attend project meetings and monitoring of the works throughout the implementation period
- Project management throughout the implementation period
- Technical support to Client and Contractor
- Cost control and submission of own payment claims and certification of Contractor??s payment claims
- Works inspections and tests
- Final project inspection and handover
- Provides technical input to other technical levels in the department/office
- Markets actively, particularly in relation to his /her department/office.
Personality and Attributes: Personality Traits / Work Ethics:
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Coordination and detail orientated
- Strong negotiations and leadership skills
- Confident, self-driven and motivated