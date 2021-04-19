Professional Electrical Engineer (Pr.Eng / B.Eng) at iOCO

The Role: A engineering company requires a Professional Electrical Engineer to execute projects allocated, manages project teams; and markets the company and [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

Function related experience: 25 years

Leading teams: 20 years

Project experience: 25 years

Essential Qualifications:

B.Eng.

Preferred Qualifications:

Pr.Eng

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Proposed project field reconnaissance inspections, discussions and studies of the relevant information

Coordinate the project with the rest of the Professional team

Prepare concept/preliminary designs for all components of the project

Review and prepare detailed designs for all components of the project which is to be approved by the Client prior to designs being implemented.

Compile bidding documents, utilizing standard documentation including invitations to tenders, commercial sections, general and special conditions of contract and all information required by the Bidders

Facilitate obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

Attendance of tender briefings, Technical evaluation of tenders, preparation of an evaluation report for approval by the Employer, attend pre-award contract negotiations

Conduct or attend project meetings and monitoring of the works throughout the implementation period

Project management throughout the implementation period

Technical support to Client and Contractor

Cost control and submission of own payment claims and certification of Contractor??s payment claims

Works inspections and tests

Final project inspection and handover

Provides technical input to other technical levels in the department/office

Markets actively, particularly in relation to his /her department/office.

Personality and Attributes: Personality Traits / Work Ethics:

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Coordination and detail orientated

Strong negotiations and leadership skills

Confident, self-driven and motivated

