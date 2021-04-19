Professional Electrical Engineer (Pr.Eng / B.Eng) at iOCO

Apr 19, 2021

The Role: A engineering company requires a Professional Electrical Engineer to execute projects allocated, manages project teams; and markets the company and [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • Function related experience: 25 years
  • Leading teams: 20 years
  • Project experience: 25 years

Essential Qualifications:

  • B.Eng.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Pr.Eng

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Proposed project field reconnaissance inspections, discussions and studies of the relevant information
  • Coordinate the project with the rest of the Professional team
  • Prepare concept/preliminary designs for all components of the project
  • Review and prepare detailed designs for all components of the project which is to be approved by the Client prior to designs being implemented.
  • Compile bidding documents, utilizing standard documentation including invitations to tenders, commercial sections, general and special conditions of contract and all information required by the Bidders
  • Facilitate obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.
  • Attendance of tender briefings, Technical evaluation of tenders, preparation of an evaluation report for approval by the Employer, attend pre-award contract negotiations
  • Conduct or attend project meetings and monitoring of the works throughout the implementation period
  • Project management throughout the implementation period
  • Technical support to Client and Contractor
  • Cost control and submission of own payment claims and certification of Contractor??s payment claims
  • Works inspections and tests
  • Final project inspection and handover
  • Provides technical input to other technical levels in the department/office
  • Markets actively, particularly in relation to his /her department/office.

Personality and Attributes: Personality Traits / Work Ethics:

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Coordination and detail orientated
  • Strong negotiations and leadership skills
  • Confident, self-driven and motivated

