Qualified Hair Stylist at Headhunters

A well-established and highly sophisticated Hair, Skin and Nail Salon is currently seeking an experienced Qualified Hair Stylist .

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Relevant tertiary qualification and qualified as a Hair Stylist (Please submit certificates with application)

2-3 years’ experience as a Hair Stylist, post-qualification

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES IF YOU TICK THE FOLLOWING BOXES:

You are well-groomed and presentable

You are a team player

You are passionate about Hair Styling

You are highly driven and self-motivated

You have a high work ethic

You are dynamic and energetic

