Renewable Energy Business Developer

You’re a renewable energy business developer but with a finance mindset and understanding.

Is this you?

Your project financing expertise is sought after especially because you have been involved in projects participating in the REIPPP program. You enjoy business development but also that extra spice (financial aspect) that heats things and makes negotiating interesting.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Your role of business developer for this organisation will be within their finance team. Drafting, reviewing and negotiating contracts and supporting the project development team as well as the team during bidding processes. You have existing networks and love mingling in this space. You will regularly engage with customers for the sale of renewable energy projects, mapping and identifying business strengths and customer needs. You thrive on creating business opportunities. *These may be utility scale or within the commercial and industrial renewable energy space.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will join an international organisation with more than 600 employees world-wide. They may sound really big however a flat hierarchy and quick decision making abilities make them dynamic and a lot more fluid than their competitors in the renewable energy sector.

What you’ll need

Ideally you are an engineer with a business degree, possibly an MBA that understands and has experienced financial models within project development. Otherwise you have a tertiary qualification in Economics or Business Administration (with a focus on finance) or you could be a registered Chartered Accountant. Either way, you have a strong financial background even though you wouldn’t be considered a ‘number cruncher’. You hold a number of years’ experience in renewable energy business development and knowledge of renewable energy products and their value proposition. You will be well experienced in deal making and negotiating these contracts. This combination of experience and qualification is required. A needle in a haystack? I think so.

What’s in it for you

A market related salary reflecting your experience and qualifications is offered. An interdisciplinary work environment that involves international teams, all passionate about what they do. The industry usually makes use of one of your strengths but there you get the chance to flaunt it all… business development, financial knowledge and understanding, contract negotiating, selling, you name it.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

