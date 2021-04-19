Renewable Energy Project Developer

Project development is your chosen niche, this is what you have specialised in but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to develop!

Is this you?

You are a team player and love supporting everywhere you can to help achieve the organisation and project’s overall goal. Although project development is your chosen field, you aren’t shy to put your hand up and get involved… developing yourself even further in the process.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Identifying and originating new renewable energy projects and if you need more information that means clearing initial risks, site visits, securing land etc. This organisation will require you to manage or facilitate commercial negotiations for the signing of land lease agreements, EIA’s, regulatory approvals, electrical connection applications and agreements etc. You support in upcoming bid rounds will be appreciated along with conducting land and environmental due diligences for project acquisitions. You will need to foster relationships with external consultants, advisors, regulatory authorities, landowners, and joint venture partners… bringing relevant matters to the attention of colleagues and the Head of Project Development. This is not an exhaustive list of this roles impact on the organisation.

Where you’ll be doing it

The company is an international power producer (IPP), developing, building, and operating commercial renewable energy projects. The team is young (averaging 35), and they enjoy sharing ideas and knowledge, it’s part of the culture actually. They have made it their business to create a greener future and are doing so across different renewable energy technologies (wind/solar/batteries/storage).

What you’ll need

A tertiary qualification is not negotiable. Either in engineering, science or a BCom. No less than 5 years’ experience within a similar role and working for a project developer is required to adequately perform these duties. Travel will form part of your activities as well as consistent networking and relationship building. You require strong HSE competencies, contract management skills as well as excellent communication abilities.

What you’ll get

A market related salary. The ability to be part of a young and dynamic team who values input. International knowledge is shared freely, and the development of employees is important to this organisation. There is certainly enough to do as well so no standing idle here!

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

