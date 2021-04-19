Report Developer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a international manufacturing and supply company, seeks to employ a Report Developer for their Global Business Services team, based in Cape Town, who are expanding this team to ensure smooth operation of all reporting and systems at their various plants across the world.

This role is a remote working based role, with certain days on site in Cape Town, when required.

Requirements for consideration:

You will have a degree in Information Technology, Computer Sciences or related field, coupled with 2-5 years experience in Power BI reporting, with Cognos and SQL platforms highly advantageous, with the ideal background being in a FinTech, E-Commerce or Retail sector

You will have solid and proven experience in developing reporting, improving systems and assisting the Data Engineering team with Data migration.

You will display a strong ability to design, build and manage reporting pipelines for data structures encompassing data transformation, data models, schemas, metadata and workload management.

Strong experience in working with large, heterogeneous datasets in building and optimizing data pipelines, pipeline architectures and integrated datasets using traditional data integration technologies. These should include ETL/ELT, data replication/CDC, bonus: message-oriented data movement

Demonstrated success in working with large, heterogeneous datasets to extract business value using popular data preparation tools such as SSIS-ADF and (or) Databricks

Experience in working with DevOps capabilities like version control, automated builds, testing and release management capabilities

Ability to collaborate with technical and business personas –

Demonstrated success in working with both IT and business while integrating analytics and data science output into business processes and workflows.

Exposure to hybrid deployments: Cloud and On-premise, etc

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

