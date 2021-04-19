Senior DevOps Manager

Don’t be a big fish in a small pond!Our client has a wonderful opportunity available for a Senior DevOps Manager to join their team in Cape Town.

You will manage service delivery and website/systems reliability and scalability including reporting, configuration and build, testing, planning, and deployment of solutions.

You will be accountable for all aspects of deployment and technical operations including technical project resources (partners/subcontractors or staff), scheduling, risk management, internal and external communications, status reporting, and resource management (internal and partners).

To apply, you need to have 5 – 7 years’ experience as a DevOps Manager or similar experience with gradually increasing responsibilities coupled with a demonstrated understanding of DevOps and technical quality control processes, artefacts and tools.

You also need to have:

A track record as a coach, mentor and developer of talent;

Ability to drive to big picture goals and milestones while maintaining strong attention to detail;

Ability to quickly identify and drive the optimal solution when presented with a series of constraints;

Familiar with a variety of monitoring solutions (both server and web applications);

Solid understanding of New Relic;

Demonstrated ability in people management, strategic planning, risk management, change management and project management;

Excellent judgment, analytical thinking and problem-solving skills; and,

Full understanding of software development lifecycle best practices.

So, do you love being the person who interfaces between the development- and server maintenance/hosting teams? Do you have a deep understanding of technology at both server- and development level as well as where gaps often occur between these two? Do you get excited about filling those gaps or taking proactive steps to prevent web application emergencies from ever happening?

Yes? Then this is the opportunity for you! Get in touch so we can chat further. We look forward to your application.

