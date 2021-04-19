Senior Manager: Fraud Risk Management and Special

Apr 19, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Strategic Client Management:

  • Manage strategic relationships with:
  • Various internal departments, including fraud risk operations in the business, facilities (physical security), Information Security (CISO), IT, Compliance (Anti-Money Laundering Surveillance) and Audit.
  • External stakeholder management with relevant bodies such as South African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS) and South African Police Services (SAPS).

Manage Fraud Risk Portfolio:

  • Develop and oversee the embedment of the Group’s Fraud Risk strategy, with ongoing review to ensure continuous improvement.
  • Develop and implement the functional strategy for the forensic function while ensuring managing allocated budget.
  • Understand the overall fraud environment, its dynamics, strategies and initiatives to enable achievement of business objectives through optimal delivery across
  • customer interface and relevant cross functional areas.
  • Ensures the appropriate systems, processes and controls are in place to deliver on the anti-fraud strategy.
  • Ensures that costs are appropriately allocated to facilitate cost-effective implementation without compromising on risk standards.
  • Drives the awareness of financial crime control management to build an appropriate anti-fraud risk culture.
  • Provides internal and external customers with the appropriate fraud protection, detection and investigation services, policies and controls and training.
  • Defines and implements strategy to generate appropriate red flags to determine staff involvement.

Resourcing Function:

Oversee outsourced and/or internal resources that will be responsible for conducting investigations.

Quality Assurance and Reporting:

  • Preparing, presenting and communicating forensic reports to senior/executive management

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Requirements

Education and Experience

  • CA (SA)
  • Postgraduate qualification in forensics
  • People and audit project management experience
  • At least 10-15 years’ experience in relevant field (e.g. fraud detection and prevention).

Business understanding

Financial Services

Cyber

IT systems and controls

Knowledge and skills

Solid fraud risk management skills; implementing the strategy and driving the right outcome – prevention, investigation and correction, maximising customer experience while minimizing costs and losses.

