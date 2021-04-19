Senior Manager: Fraud Risk Management and Special

JOB DESCRIPTION
Strategic Client Management:
- Manage strategic relationships with:
- Various internal departments, including fraud risk operations in the business, facilities (physical security), Information Security (CISO), IT, Compliance (Anti-Money Laundering Surveillance) and Audit.
- External stakeholder management with relevant bodies such as South African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS) and South African Police Services (SAPS).
Manage Fraud Risk Portfolio:
- Develop and oversee the embedment of the Group’s Fraud Risk strategy, with ongoing review to ensure continuous improvement.
- Develop and implement the functional strategy for the forensic function while ensuring managing allocated budget.
- Understand the overall fraud environment, its dynamics, strategies and initiatives to enable achievement of business objectives through optimal delivery across
- customer interface and relevant cross functional areas.
- Ensures the appropriate systems, processes and controls are in place to deliver on the anti-fraud strategy.
- Ensures that costs are appropriately allocated to facilitate cost-effective implementation without compromising on risk standards.
- Drives the awareness of financial crime control management to build an appropriate anti-fraud risk culture.
- Provides internal and external customers with the appropriate fraud protection, detection and investigation services, policies and controls and training.
- Defines and implements strategy to generate appropriate red flags to determine staff involvement.
Resourcing Function:
Oversee outsourced and/or internal resources that will be responsible for conducting investigations.
Quality Assurance and Reporting:
- Preparing, presenting and communicating forensic reports to senior/executive management
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Minimum Requirements
Education and Experience
- CA (SA)
- Postgraduate qualification in forensics
- People and audit project management experience
- At least 10-15 years’ experience in relevant field (e.g. fraud detection and prevention).
Business understanding
Financial Services
Cyber
IT systems and controls
Knowledge and skills
Solid fraud risk management skills; implementing the strategy and driving the right outcome – prevention, investigation and correction, maximising customer experience while minimizing costs and losses.