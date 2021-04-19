Senior Manager: Fraud Risk Management and Special

JOB DESCRIPTION

Strategic Client Management:

Manage strategic relationships with:

Various internal departments, including fraud risk operations in the business, facilities (physical security), Information Security (CISO), IT, Compliance (Anti-Money Laundering Surveillance) and Audit.

External stakeholder management with relevant bodies such as South African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS) and South African Police Services (SAPS).

Manage Fraud Risk Portfolio:

Develop and oversee the embedment of the Group’s Fraud Risk strategy, with ongoing review to ensure continuous improvement.

Develop and implement the functional strategy for the forensic function while ensuring managing allocated budget.

Understand the overall fraud environment, its dynamics, strategies and initiatives to enable achievement of business objectives through optimal delivery across

customer interface and relevant cross functional areas.

Ensures the appropriate systems, processes and controls are in place to deliver on the anti-fraud strategy.

Ensures that costs are appropriately allocated to facilitate cost-effective implementation without compromising on risk standards.

Drives the awareness of financial crime control management to build an appropriate anti-fraud risk culture.

Provides internal and external customers with the appropriate fraud protection, detection and investigation services, policies and controls and training.

Defines and implements strategy to generate appropriate red flags to determine staff involvement.

Resourcing Function:

Oversee outsourced and/or internal resources that will be responsible for conducting investigations.

Quality Assurance and Reporting:

Preparing, presenting and communicating forensic reports to senior/executive management

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Requirements

Education and Experience

CA (SA)

Postgraduate qualification in forensics

People and audit project management experience

At least 10-15 years’ experience in relevant field (e.g. fraud detection and prevention).

Business understanding

Financial Services

Cyber

IT systems and controls

Knowledge and skills

Solid fraud risk management skills; implementing the strategy and driving the right outcome – prevention, investigation and correction, maximising customer experience while minimizing costs and losses.

