Senior Qualified Mechanical/Millwright Artisan at Headhunters

Our prominent client, in the manufacturing industry and based in Port Elizabeth (Coega Industrial Area), is currently looking to employ a Senior Qualified Mechanical/Millwright Artisan

Skill and Experience requirements:

Qualified mechanical or millwright artisan.

Basic electrical skills will be an added advantage.

Ability to read and interpret technical drawings.

5-years maintenance experience in manufacturing environment required.

Experience in day to day maintaining of plant equipment.

Knowledge and experience in preventative maintenance programs and planning.

Must have good fault-finding skills.

Responsible for breakdowns and call outs, attendance and reporting.

Experience in gearboxes, hydraulics, pneumatics, conveyers, chains, belts, trolleys, mixers.

Good welding skills.

Inspect, test and repair various types of plant equipment and maintain to design.

Understanding and the application of stock management of spares and tool boxes.

Understanding of OHSE requirements for safety, in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the health and safety of the factory.

Overall understanding and maintaining of excellent housekeeping of all equipment and working areas.

Manage projects/upgrades and outside contractors.

Maintain all reporting and register requirements in details.

Work with preventative maintenance program and maintain it up to date at all times.

Maintain equipment to company standards as required.

Timeously obtaining quotes from approved suppliers for services, parts, projects and up to date spare’s requirements.

Good computer skills in Microsoft Office, preventative programs, for the completion of time sheets, job cards, equipment reports and any other documentation.

Attributes:

Be able to problem solve on production line, attune to machines and foresee problems before they arise, solve problems to design and have all round common sense in performing all duties

Must have good supervision and training skills.

Must have very good communication skills.

Must have the ability to function in a team.

Must have the ability to work under pressure.

Must be able to respond rapidly to break downs.

Must be self-motivated and responsible.

Must have a sense to accuracy and attention to detail.

Must have a sense of urgency and meet strict deadlines.

Must have an innovation and continues improvement sense/skills

Lead team of artisans and assistants.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

