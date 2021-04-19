Senior Qualified Mechanical/Millwright Artisan at Headhunters

Apr 19, 2021

Our prominent client, in the manufacturing industry and based in Port Elizabeth (Coega Industrial Area), is currently looking to employ a Senior Qualified Mechanical/Millwright Artisan 

Skill and Experience requirements:

  • Qualified mechanical or millwright artisan.
  • Basic electrical skills will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to read and interpret technical drawings.
  • 5-years maintenance experience in manufacturing environment required.
  • Experience in day to day maintaining of plant equipment.
  • Knowledge and experience in preventative maintenance programs and planning.
  • Must have good fault-finding skills.
  • Responsible for breakdowns and call outs, attendance and reporting.
  • Experience in gearboxes, hydraulics, pneumatics, conveyers, chains, belts, trolleys, mixers.
  • Good welding skills.
  • Inspect, test and repair various types of plant equipment and maintain to design.
  • Understanding and the application of stock management of spares and tool boxes.
  • Understanding of OHSE requirements for safety, in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the health and safety of the factory.
  • Overall understanding and maintaining of excellent housekeeping of all equipment and working areas.
  • Manage projects/upgrades and outside contractors.
  • Maintain all reporting and register requirements in details.
  • Work with preventative maintenance program and maintain it up to date at all times.
  • Maintain equipment to company standards as required.
  • Timeously obtaining quotes from approved suppliers for services, parts, projects and up to date spare’s requirements.
  • Good computer skills in Microsoft Office, preventative programs, for the completion of time sheets, job cards, equipment reports and any other documentation.

 

Attributes:

  • Be able to problem solve on production line, attune to machines and foresee problems before they arise, solve problems to design and have all round common sense in performing all duties
  • Must have good supervision and training skills.
  • Must have very good communication skills.
  • Must have the ability to function in a team.
  • Must have the ability to work under pressure.
  • Must be able to respond rapidly to break downs.
  • Must be self-motivated and responsible.
  • Must have a sense to accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Must have a sense of urgency and meet strict deadlines.
  • Must have an innovation and continues improvement sense/skills
  • Lead team of artisans and assistants.

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

