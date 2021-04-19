Senior Smallworld Consultant at iOCO

The Role: Senior Smallworld Consultant is needed for a Technology Provider with extensive experience in the power, telecommunications, ICT, general and mining industries. The company applies advanced, integrated technologies in the development of world-class solutions to supply to a wide range of niche market sectors in Sub Saharan [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:Min.5 years?? experience in the following:
- Object Orientated Software Development, System Analysis and Design
- C++/Java/.NET
- Smallworld Magik (advantageous)
- Database setup and configuration
- Knowledge of OS??s i.e. Windows, Linux
Essential Qualifications:
- BEng (Electrical, Electronic, Computer), or
- BSc Computer Science
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities will typically be expected to:
- Installation, Configuration, Integration and Support of Smallworld Geospatially Enabled Network Information Systems
- Smallworld Systems analysis and design
- Maintenance on Software for existing systems
- Development of Software for new systems/sub systems
- User training
- Solution Support
- Quality assurance
- System fault finding/problem solving
- Solution testing
The majority of the work is performed remotely, but specific installation, training and support functions need to be performed on-site across Sub-Saharan Africa (Namibia, Uganda)Personality and Attributes: CharacterTraits
- Passionate about technologies
- Logical thinker
- Team player
- Attention to detail
- Well spoken (written and verbal)