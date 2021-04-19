Senior Smallworld Consultant at iOCO

The Role: Senior Smallworld Consultant is needed for a Technology Provider with extensive experience in the power, telecommunications, ICT, general and mining industries. The company applies advanced, integrated technologies in the development of world-class solutions to supply to a wide range of niche market sectors in Sub Saharan [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:Min.5 years?? experience in the following:

  • Object Orientated Software Development, System Analysis and Design
  • C++/Java/.NET
  • Smallworld Magik (advantageous)
  • Database setup and configuration
  • Knowledge of OS??s i.e. Windows, Linux

Essential Qualifications:

  • BEng (Electrical, Electronic, Computer), or
  • BSc Computer Science

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities will typically be expected to:

  • Installation, Configuration, Integration and Support of Smallworld Geospatially Enabled Network Information Systems
  • Smallworld Systems analysis and design
  • Maintenance on Software for existing systems
  • Development of Software for new systems/sub systems
  • User training
  • Solution Support
  • Quality assurance
  • System fault finding/problem solving
  • Solution testing

The majority of the work is performed remotely, but specific installation, training and support functions need to be performed on-site across Sub-Saharan Africa (Namibia, Uganda)Personality and Attributes: CharacterTraits

  • Passionate about technologies
  • Logical thinker
  • Team player
  • Attention to detail
  • Well spoken (written and verbal)

