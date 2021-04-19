Senior Smallworld Consultant at iOCO

The Role: Senior Smallworld Consultant is needed for a Technology Provider with extensive experience in the power, telecommunications, ICT, general and mining industries. The company applies advanced, integrated technologies in the development of world-class solutions to supply to a wide range of niche market sectors in Sub Saharan [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:Min.5 years?? experience in the following:

Object Orientated Software Development, System Analysis and Design

C++/Java/.NET

Smallworld Magik (advantageous)

Database setup and configuration

Knowledge of OS??s i.e. Windows, Linux

Essential Qualifications:

BEng (Electrical, Electronic, Computer), or

BSc Computer Science

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities will typically be expected to:

Installation, Configuration, Integration and Support of Smallworld Geospatially Enabled Network Information Systems

Smallworld Systems analysis and design

Maintenance on Software for existing systems

Development of Software for new systems/sub systems

User training

Solution Support

Quality assurance

System fault finding/problem solving

Solution testing

The majority of the work is performed remotely, but specific installation, training and support functions need to be performed on-site across Sub-Saharan Africa (Namibia, Uganda)Personality and Attributes: CharacterTraits

Passionate about technologies

Logical thinker

Team player

Attention to detail

Well spoken (written and verbal)

