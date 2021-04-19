Snr Platform Support Engineer

The Platform Support Team has responsibilities focused around the smooth running of our enterprise cloud, managed private clouds, managed services customer environments and internal cloud environments ensuring server, storage, network and hypervisor availability is maintained at the highest level. The team also supports server operating systems when required in bespoke service requirements.

This is achieved by performing routine maintenance, testing failovers and back up as well as implementing best practices.

As a Senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Operations 1st Line Teams with complex incidents, problem ownership to resolution and performing changes adhering to ITIL principles at all times. You will also be required to support the Operations 1st Line Team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.

You will be required to work on a staggered shift schedule to cover support for offshore customers in different time zones and will also be required to support the Operations 1st Line Team “out of hours” as part of an on-call rota.

This role has strong emphasis on Microsoft Azure, Windows and Linux Servers.

Role Responsibilities:

Day-to-day support and administration of our customer’s server operating systems and hosting platform environments.

Perform project and transition related duties regarding new deployments or development requirements.

Troubleshooting technical faults and providing satisfactory fixes to the customer.

Regularly updating customers on progress of faults by telephone and email.

Regularly updating the clients’ ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests.

Completing customer environment Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required.

Providing administration for managed service customers.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.

Proactive identification of fault trends.

Maintaining and updating customer technical documentation.

Constant knowledge capture and sharing.

Development of peer relationships with key Suppliers.

Work with the other departments to understand and share technical strategy.

Delivery Responsibilities:

Work as part of the on-call rota and ensure resources are always available 24X7 and respond within SLA time frames to any functional escalations.

Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests.

Attend meetings and working parties to represent the team where necessary.

Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.

Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the Service Improvement Process.

Ensure all Customer documentation is kept up to date.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

Ensuring customer transition pre-requisites are delivered by EPM and Project Management.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

Change Implementation Quality.

Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.

Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.

Customer Service Improvements.

Identify Project Opportunities.

ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.

Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.

Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.

Timesheet Completion Quality.

Any added goals.

Skills & Competencies:

Accountable Execution.

Agile Transformation.

Cross-Business Engagement.

Entrepreneurial Spirit.

Excellent Customer Solutions.

Impactful Communication.

Inclusive Teamwork.

Positive Resilience.

Self-Driven Learning.

Smart Decision Making.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential (2+ Years)

Experience in administrating and maintaining the Azure Platform.

Experience in managing Azure AD.

Experience in maintaining and administrating Azure ASR and executing DR Tests.

Experience in maintaining Azure Security Centre compliance.

Experience in Azure cost management and Security Optimization.

Experience in administrating Microsoft 365.

Experience of administering and maintaining Azure backups.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering and patching Linux systems.

Experience in configuring, troubleshooting, patching and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating System [Phone Number Removed]; ) and key roles, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.

Advanced Azure and Infrastructure/WINTEL support capability.

Passed Azure fundamental certification + additional Azure certification

Minimum 2 years of Azure exposure

Completes majority of complex support requests

Complete recommendation implementations

Desirable: (Any)

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering Exchange 2007, 2010 and 2016.

Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.

Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems.

Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.

Network switching and routing experience.

Qualifications:

Graduate or qualified by experience.

Microsoft Azure AZ-900. (Fundamentals) – (Essential)

Microsoft Azure AZ-103/4. (Administration) – (Essential)

Microsoft MCSA – (Essential)

ITIL Foundation. – (Desirable)

