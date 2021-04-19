Software Developer (intermediate/senior)

Apr 19, 2021

Main duties:

  • Writing complex systems and whole applications using best software development practices.
  • Working on front end development (i.e. creating views and making changes) and back end web development (i.e. logic, APIs and threads).
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
  • Conducting beta testing and testing code for robustness, usability and general reliability.
  • Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications.
  • Integrate software components and third-party programs.
  • Verify and deploy programs and systems.
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.
  • Recommend and execute improvements.
  • Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
  • Taking responsibility for estimating, planning, and managing all of his/her own tasks.
  • Reviewing analysis documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.
  • Continuously discovering, evaluating and implementing new technologies to maximise development efficiency.
  • Writing specifications and contributing to practical methodologies and patterns.
  • Regularly reviews code of other developers
  • Guiding and assisting other developers.

Requirements:

  • 5-10+ Years’ experience in software development.
  • 5+ years of experience with modern JavaScript UI libraries such as Angular or React.
  • Deep understanding of the systems development lifecycle, Agile and Scrum methodologies.
  • Deep understanding of databases and application services (e.g. queues, caching).
  • The Senior Software Developer must be comfortable working in every part of a complex application and on other people’s work.
  • Proficient in using CVS and SVN features. Knows how to branch and merge, use patches setup repository properties etc.
  • Programming skills to include but not be limited to C#, MVC, Javascript/JQuery, SQL, LinQ, and HTML.

Desired Skills:

  • software development
  • javascript UI
  • angular
  • React
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • #C
  • MVC
  • JQuery
  • SQL
  • LinQ
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

