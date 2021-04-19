Software Developer (intermediate/senior)

Main duties:
- Writing complex systems and whole applications using best software development practices.
- Working on front end development (i.e. creating views and making changes) and back end web development (i.e. logic, APIs and threads).
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
- Conducting beta testing and testing code for robustness, usability and general reliability.
- Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications.
- Integrate software components and third-party programs.
- Verify and deploy programs and systems.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.
- Recommend and execute improvements.
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
- Taking responsibility for estimating, planning, and managing all of his/her own tasks.
- Reviewing analysis documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.
- Continuously discovering, evaluating and implementing new technologies to maximise development efficiency.
- Writing specifications and contributing to practical methodologies and patterns.
- Regularly reviews code of other developers
- Guiding and assisting other developers.
Requirements:
- 5-10+ Years’ experience in software development.
- 5+ years of experience with modern JavaScript UI libraries such as Angular or React.
- Deep understanding of the systems development lifecycle, Agile and Scrum methodologies.
- Deep understanding of databases and application services (e.g. queues, caching).
- The Senior Software Developer must be comfortable working in every part of a complex application and on other people’s work.
- Proficient in using CVS and SVN features. Knows how to branch and merge, use patches setup repository properties etc.
- Programming skills to include but not be limited to C#, MVC, Javascript/JQuery, SQL, LinQ, and HTML.
Desired Skills:
- software development
- javascript UI
- angular
- React
- Agile
- Scrum
- #C
- MVC
- JQuery
- SQL
- LinQ
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years