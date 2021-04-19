Specialist: Talent Acquisition at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To plan and execute the talent acquisition process in accordance with the approved staffing requirements, job profiles, talent reviews, and applicable standards within a dedicated client segment
- To consult and advise on specialised talent resourcing processes and procedures, and/or related HR processes
- Responsible for specialist talent management advice and consultation, talent reviews and talent planning and tracking, the end-to end execution of middle management to senior positions and the coordination of talent resourcing processes within the organisation in accordance with approved talent initiatives/scope, staffing requirements, job profiles and applicable standards.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 4 – 5 years’ end-to-end talent acquisition experience at all organisational levels (inclusive of management and senior management talent acquisition experience) with HR generalist experience
- Proven experience in:
- Telephonic interviewing techniques
- Response handling and feedback
- Talent Acquisition processes and techniques
- The application and interpretation of assessments (ability tests, personality questionnaires)
- Competency based interviewing techniques and skills
- Sourcing techniques and methods
Ideal:
- Proven experience in management competency frameworks, assessment and feedback (assessment / feedback / development conversations)
- Previous experience in HR consulting, including job descriptions
- IR Consulting
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology
- Qualified Psychometrist/Psychologist registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- General HR processes and procedures
- Relevant legislation, i.e. LRA, Employment Equity Act
- Effective and efficient telephonic interviewing / screening
- Use of psychometric assessments (ability tests)
- Use of psychological personality instruments
- Use of management assessment centres for selection and development purposes
- Competency based talent acquisition
- Sourcing approaches and methods
Ideal:
- Understanding of labour market and IR
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Consultation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Planning and Organising
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Persuading and Influencing
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to travel extensively and regularly
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals