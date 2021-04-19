Specialist: Talent Acquisition at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

  • To plan and execute the talent acquisition process in accordance with the approved staffing requirements, job profiles, talent reviews, and applicable standards within a dedicated client segment
  • To consult and advise on specialised talent resourcing processes and procedures, and/or related HR processes
  • Responsible for specialist talent management advice and consultation, talent reviews and talent planning and tracking, the end-to end execution of middle management to senior positions and the coordination of talent resourcing processes within the organisation in accordance with approved talent initiatives/scope, staffing requirements, job profiles and applicable standards.

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 4 – 5 years’ end-to-end talent acquisition experience at all organisational levels (inclusive of management and senior management talent acquisition experience) with HR generalist experience
  • Proven experience in:
    • Telephonic interviewing techniques
    • Response handling and feedback
    • Talent Acquisition processes and techniques
    • The application and interpretation of assessments (ability tests, personality questionnaires)
    • Competency based interviewing techniques and skills
    • Sourcing techniques and methods

Ideal:

  • Proven experience in management competency frameworks, assessment and feedback (assessment / feedback / development conversations)
  • Previous experience in HR consulting, including job descriptions
  • IR Consulting

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology
  • Qualified Psychometrist/Psychologist registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

  • General HR processes and procedures
  • Relevant legislation, i.e. LRA, Employment Equity Act
  • Effective and efficient telephonic interviewing / screening
  • Use of psychometric assessments (ability tests)
  • Use of psychological personality instruments
  • Use of management assessment centres for selection and development purposes
  • Competency based talent acquisition
  • Sourcing approaches and methods

Ideal:

  • Understanding of labour market and IR

Skills

  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Consultation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills

Competencies

  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Planning and Organising
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to travel extensively and regularly
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

