Systems Manager I at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Be accountable for the delivery and maintenance of sustainable complex or multiple systems as the next Systems Manager I sought by a reputable and growing Retail Group. The ideal candidate will require a relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF-aligned qualification, at least 7 years’ relevant experience across multiple areas of IT, preferably in Payments Eco systems Management and 3 years’ People [URL Removed] and maintain an appropriately motivated skilled team –

Build a sustainable team capability.

Develop and maintain effective relationships across suppliers and IT and support engagement with the Retail Operations business unit.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes, technology and architecture –

Drive the ongoing improvement of processes, technology and architecture across the Payments eco system.

Utilise problem solving skills & techniques to drive the sustainable resolution of incidents and problems.

Use strong analytical skills to provide input into the design of solutions and problem solving.

Understand your Systems Architecture Integration Dependencies and ensure the right infrastructure and correct operating technology is in place for systems.

Understand Payments Eco System Architecture and collaborate with the EA team on solutions and roadmaps.

Accountable for the team’s adherence to the Testing & QA practices and processes.

Ensure systems conform to IT governance and PED and Payments information security requirements.

Responsible for addressing risks raised by audit (internal and external).

Accountable for alignment to IT BCP and DR, working with the teams to formulate the Payments application suite BCP.

Maintain a multi-year Technology and Business Roadmap.

Provide inputs to Business Case formulation – Resources Infrastructure Software

Contribute to the assessment and selection of applications, solutions and services.

Understand the IT and Business strategy and translate into a 1-year Systems Operating Plan –

Proactively identify business impacts and direct the resolution.

Plan and prioritise projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan.

Provide resource and budget estimates as input into the ITS planning and budget process and in response to development request.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF-aligned qualification.

Minimum 7 years’ relevant experience across multiple areas of IT, preferably in Payments Eco systems Management.

Minimum 3 years’ People Management.

Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Develops retail acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem.

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles.

Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy.

Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities.

Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives.

Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives.

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving.

