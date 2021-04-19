Temp HR / IR Officer 3-4 months Contract
Our Client is seeking a qualified Temporary HR / IR Officer for a 3–4month Contract based in Rustenburg (Rustenburg or Mooinooi) or Northwest region. A minimum of 7 years related HR Officer experience with strong IR and Trade Union exposure within the mining industry.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Human Resources.
- Minimum of 7 years related HR Officer experience.
- Strong IR and Trade Union Exposure.
- Mining Environment experience.
- Valid code 8 driver’s license with own vehicle.
- Must reside in Rustenburg or Mooinooi areas.
- Computer literate (Microsoft package).
Responsible for:
- Responsible for full generalist HR function for our Western Operations.
- Provide advisory service to line managers pertaining to HR policies and procedures.
- Ensure high quality of HR support & service delivery.
- Liaise with Trade union with regards to union related matters as well as employee issues brought to management attention.
- Involved in negotiation process (Observation).
- Filing of all union related correspondence.
- Formulating charges for disciplinary warnings in accordance with company code of conduct.
- Formulating charges for disciplinary hearings and issuing of disciplinary notices.
- Help managers prepare for disciplinary hearings.
- Chairing of disciplinary hearings.
- Report writing.
- Chairing Grievances/ Conduct counselling.
- Presiding at CCMA related matters.
- Arbitration (Preparing/ Compiling all relevant info for CCMA cases.
- Preparation/implementation and reporting of the Western Operation’s labour plan.
- Initiation of the recruitment/promotion cycle in respect of Job postings, Offers, Contracts, reference checks, payroll engagement and personal file initiation.
- Ensuring all aspects of the on-boarding process are addressed.
- Manages the relationship with organised labour and other non-unionised Stakeholders.
- Overseas the entire Discipline and Grievance processes.
- Coordinate the annual performance review process for the Western Operations.
- Coordinate training needs analysis in line with Training plan.
- Actively participates in Employment Equity Committee.