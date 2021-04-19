Temp HR/IR Officer

Temp HR / IR Officer 3-4 months Contract

Our Client is seeking a qualified Temporary HR / IR Officer for a 3–4month Contract based in Rustenburg (Rustenburg or Mooinooi) or Northwest region. A minimum of 7 years related HR Officer experience with strong IR and Trade Union exposure within the mining industry.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Human Resources.

Minimum of 7 years related HR Officer experience.

Strong IR and Trade Union Exposure.

Mining Environment experience.

Valid code 8 driver’s license with own vehicle.

Must reside in Rustenburg or Mooinooi areas.

Computer literate (Microsoft package).

Responsible for:

Responsible for full generalist HR function for our Western Operations.

Provide advisory service to line managers pertaining to HR policies and procedures.

Ensure high quality of HR support & service delivery.

Liaise with Trade union with regards to union related matters as well as employee issues brought to management attention.

Involved in negotiation process (Observation).

Filing of all union related correspondence.

Formulating charges for disciplinary warnings in accordance with company code of conduct.

Formulating charges for disciplinary hearings and issuing of disciplinary notices.

Help managers prepare for disciplinary hearings.

Chairing of disciplinary hearings.

Report writing.

Chairing Grievances/ Conduct counselling.

Presiding at CCMA related matters.

Arbitration (Preparing/ Compiling all relevant info for CCMA cases.

Preparation/implementation and reporting of the Western Operation’s labour plan.

Initiation of the recruitment/promotion cycle in respect of Job postings, Offers, Contracts, reference checks, payroll engagement and personal file initiation.

Ensuring all aspects of the on-boarding process are addressed.

Manages the relationship with organised labour and other non-unionised Stakeholders.

Overseas the entire Discipline and Grievance processes.

Coordinate the annual performance review process for the Western Operations.

Coordinate training needs analysis in line with Training plan.

Actively participates in Employment Equity Committee.

