Temp HR/IR Officer

Apr 19, 2021

Temp HR / IR Officer 3-4 months Contract

Our Client is seeking a qualified Temporary HR / IR Officer for a 3–4month Contract based in Rustenburg (Rustenburg or Mooinooi) or Northwest region. A minimum of 7 years related HR Officer experience with strong IR and Trade Union exposure within the mining industry.

Minimum requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Human Resources.
  • Minimum of 7 years related HR Officer experience.
  • Strong IR and Trade Union Exposure.
  • Mining Environment experience.
  • Valid code 8 driver’s license with own vehicle.
  • Must reside in Rustenburg or Mooinooi areas.
  • Computer literate (Microsoft package).

Responsible for:

  • Responsible for full generalist HR function for our Western Operations.
  • Provide advisory service to line managers pertaining to HR policies and procedures.
  • Ensure high quality of HR support & service delivery.
  • Liaise with Trade union with regards to union related matters as well as employee issues brought to management attention.
  • Involved in negotiation process (Observation).
  • Filing of all union related correspondence.
  • Formulating charges for disciplinary warnings in accordance with company code of conduct.
  • Formulating charges for disciplinary hearings and issuing of disciplinary notices.
  • Help managers prepare for disciplinary hearings.
  • Chairing of disciplinary hearings.
  • Report writing.
  • Chairing Grievances/ Conduct counselling.
  • Presiding at CCMA related matters.
  • Arbitration (Preparing/ Compiling all relevant info for CCMA cases.
  • Preparation/implementation and reporting of the Western Operation’s labour plan.
  • Initiation of the recruitment/promotion cycle in respect of Job postings, Offers, Contracts, reference checks, payroll engagement and personal file initiation.
  • Ensuring all aspects of the on-boarding process are addressed.
  • Manages the relationship with organised labour and other non-unionised Stakeholders.
  • Overseas the entire Discipline and Grievance processes.
  • Coordinate the annual performance review process for the Western Operations.
  • Coordinate training needs analysis in line with Training plan.
  • Actively participates in Employment Equity Committee.

