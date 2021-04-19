REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- 3-5 years of relevant experience as a Tender Manager
- Property experience is an advantage
DUTIES:
Tender Management:
- Analyses and evaluate tender documents and identify risk factors
- Enquires, consults, and coordinates specifications and BOQ clarifications required for tenders and proposals
- Attend pre-tender meetings
- Soliciting and follow up during tender preparation
- Reviews and finalizes project cost estimates as prepared by the
- Quantity Surveyor in terms of required material as per the bill of quantities (BOQ)
- Liaises with the Procurement department to negotiate with approved vendors as per project pre and post tender
- Finalises estimation of all direct and indirect costs and consolidate tender documents for review and approval
- Provide all necessary project clarifications for review and verification
- Manage and monitor the performance of direct report and provide guidance and when required
Reporting:
- Generate weekly tender status reports highlighting progress on concerned tenders
- Presents during monthly management meetings to discuss aspects related to tenders (risk factors, bid decisions, and all issues related to tenders)
- Prepares and generate monthly progress reports highlighting tender wins and losses and indicating reasons
Risk Management:
- Ensures compliance with relevant Acts applicable to the role
- Controls, manages and governs the processes and systems within the area of accountability to ensure compliance and minimise the business risk
Staff Development:
- Responsible for the implementation and review of individual role profiles
- Responsible for the ongoing performance management, including bi-annual performance reviews, and any Industrial
- Relations related matters
- Responsible for the implementation of individual development plans