Tender Manager

Apr 19, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • 3-5 years of relevant experience as a Tender Manager
  • Property experience is an advantage

DUTIES:

Tender Management:

  • Analyses and evaluate tender documents and identify risk factors
  • Enquires, consults, and coordinates specifications and BOQ clarifications required for tenders and proposals
  • Attend pre-tender meetings
  • Soliciting and follow up during tender preparation
  • Reviews and finalizes project cost estimates as prepared by the
  • Quantity Surveyor in terms of required material as per the bill of quantities (BOQ)
  • Liaises with the Procurement department to negotiate with approved vendors as per project pre and post tender
  • Finalises estimation of all direct and indirect costs and consolidate tender documents for review and approval
  • Provide all necessary project clarifications for review and verification
  • Manage and monitor the performance of direct report and provide guidance and when required

Reporting:

  • Generate weekly tender status reports highlighting progress on concerned tenders
  • Presents during monthly management meetings to discuss aspects related to tenders (risk factors, bid decisions, and all issues related to tenders)
  • Prepares and generate monthly progress reports highlighting tender wins and losses and indicating reasons

Risk Management:

  • Ensures compliance with relevant Acts applicable to the role
  • Controls, manages and governs the processes and systems within the area of accountability to ensure compliance and minimise the business risk

Staff Development:

  • Responsible for the implementation and review of individual role profiles
  • Responsible for the ongoing performance management, including bi-annual performance reviews, and any Industrial
  • Relations related matters
  • Responsible for the implementation of individual development plans

