Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Test Analyst. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
- Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
- 3 plus years’ experience as a Test Analyst
- Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
- Experience in the development of test plans.
- 3 plus years’ experience in SQL
- Experience in C#
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience testing APIs
- Experience testing Web-based UI
- Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
- Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)
- Desirable requirements
- ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
- Experience with Performance testing
- ITIL Foundation
KPAs:
- Improve quality and testing time using automation
- Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
- Conform to quality assurance benchmarks
- Perform system integration testing, regression testing and functional testing
- Adhere to test metrics and measurements of the deliverables
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken
- Prepare and maintain test environments
- Conduct efficient testing and evaluation during the sprint cycles, iteratively evolving the test plans
- Provide test results and test status to the relevant stakeholders by showing achievement of test results against test metrics
- Track and report on software defects (Azure DevOps Services)
