Test Analyst

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Test Analyst. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development

Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation

3 plus years’ experience as a Test Analyst

Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in the development of test plans.

3 plus years’ experience in SQL

Experience in C#

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience testing APIs

Experience testing Web-based UI

Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin

Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)

Desirable requirements

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical



Experience with Performance testing



ITIL Foundation

KPAs:

Improve quality and testing time using automation

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

Conform to quality assurance benchmarks

Perform system integration testing, regression testing and functional testing

Adhere to test metrics and measurements of the deliverables

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken

Prepare and maintain test environments

Conduct efficient testing and evaluation during the sprint cycles, iteratively evolving the test plans

Provide test results and test status to the relevant stakeholders by showing achievement of test results against test metrics

Track and report on software defects (Azure DevOps Services)

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position