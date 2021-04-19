Test Analyst

Apr 19, 2021

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Test Analyst. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
  • Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
  • 3 plus years’ experience as a Test Analyst
  • Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
  • Experience in the development of test plans.
  • 3 plus years’ experience in SQL
  • Experience in C#
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience testing APIs
  • Experience testing Web-based UI
  • Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
  • Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)
  • Desirable requirements
    • ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
    • Experience with Performance testing
    • ITIL Foundation

KPAs:

  • Improve quality and testing time using automation
  • Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
  • Conform to quality assurance benchmarks
  • Perform system integration testing, regression testing and functional testing
  • Adhere to test metrics and measurements of the deliverables
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken
  • Prepare and maintain test environments
  • Conduct efficient testing and evaluation during the sprint cycles, iteratively evolving the test plans
  • Provide test results and test status to the relevant stakeholders by showing achievement of test results against test metrics
  • Track and report on software defects (Azure DevOps Services)

