Account Manager (Johannesburg & Cape Town) at Fourier Recruitment

Sales

Provide support and input into the development and design of the sales (including calling) and/or marketing plan/s.

Participate in high quality engagement and maintain strict adherence to sales calling plans.

Grow existing customer utilization of both existing and new corridors, products and services by ensuring understanding of performance by product and service by customer, service point, branch, diesel truck park and country.

Drive the increase in new customers sign-ups.

Accounts Services (& Operations)

Provide support and input into Accounts (Customers/Creditors) with regular follow ups on overdue accounts.

Ensure up to date service level agreements are in place for all service stations in allocated area, ensuring adherence and compliance to the agreements at all times.

Branches/Offices & Diesel Truck Parks/Stops/Depots (sites)

Execute the development/design of best operating practices, processes, procedures, policies, stock planning and service level KPI’s as well as floor lay-out and look and feel of the branches/offices.

Provide support and input into the development and design of best practice service level agreements.

Ensure up to date service level agreements are in place for all service stations and ensure adherence and compliance to company standards.

My client in Johannesburg and Cape Town is looking for a Account Manager / Sales Representative to join their team. The purpose of this role is to achieve sales and operational targets in allocated areas, while maintaining strong relationships with fellow team members, service providers and all customers.Personal & Behavioural Traits

Strong communication skills (verbal and written);

Comprehensive Product knowledge (overall and specific products)

Must know and understand the industry

Strong negotiating skills

Strong commercial acumen, and proven ability to maintain tight budget controls

Excellent admin skills

Persuasive and articulate- communicates clearly and reason logically

Creates team spirit and encourages co-operation between team members

Strong ability to present, convey and sell ideas, prospects and concepts

Interacts with others in a professional, patient and confident manner

Minimum RequirementsAcademic and Trade qualifications

Business Management/Project Management/Sales Degree or equivalent

Additional courses in relevant fields will be advantageous

Valid Driver’s License and Passport

Work Experience & Skills

Minimum 3 – 5 years of experience in a similar position

Previous experience in a customer and/or consumer focused role

Experience in the Logistics, Financial Services, Financial Technology or Consumer Financial Services is preferred

Demonstrated effectiveness in all the areas outlined in the roles and responsibilities

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Quarterly sales incentives on target reached

