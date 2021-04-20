Actuarial Analyst

Our client a leading Insurer is currently looking for an Actuarial Specialist in their Life team. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 2 years life valuations experience.

Desired Skills:

Actuarial Science degree

Good progress with Actuarial exams

Minimum of 2 years life valuations experience

About The Employer:

Should you meet the minimum requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed]; . Alternatively, you can phone Alex on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position