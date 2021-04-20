Boiler House Operator at Wilmar International SA

Apr 20, 2021

Boiler Operation

  • Safely, efficiently and accurately operate Boiler according to operating procedures, instructions and schedules
  • Fill in log book and Daily reports
  • Assist with the commissioning of equipment
  • Monitor performance, functionality and output of equipment and advise Engineer / Foremam when actions need to be taken
  • Conduct equipment checks and assigned preventative maintenance timeously
  • Assist with other maintenance activities as and when required under supervision

Operational administration

  • Complete and maintain working documentation and log sheets under supervision
  • Maintain data and records according to company procedures under supervision

Safety management and house keeping

  • Attend to emergency situations in accordance to procedures
  • Contribute to the improvement of a safe and more efficient operating environment and continuous quality improvement in work area
  • Comply to company safety and quality procedures and instructions
  • Maintain cleanliness of equipment
  • Ensure boiler house plant efficiency through maintained boilers temperatures, effectiveness to produce steam energy to plants.

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • N2 Technical, Boiler Operator training preferable
  • 2 years experience in operating boiler
  • Experience is coal fired or Biomass boiler will be advantageous
  • Skilled in using applicable equipment and systems
  • Good communication
  • Basic Computer literacy will be advantageous
  • Knowledge of mechanical processes
  • Strong mechanical aptitude
  • Ability to learn and understand process plant control and behavior

