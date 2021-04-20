Boiler House Operator at Wilmar International SA

Boiler Operation
- Safely, efficiently and accurately operate Boiler according to operating procedures, instructions and schedules
- Fill in log book and Daily reports
- Assist with the commissioning of equipment
- Monitor performance, functionality and output of equipment and advise Engineer / Foremam when actions need to be taken
- Conduct equipment checks and assigned preventative maintenance timeously
- Assist with other maintenance activities as and when required under supervision
Operational administration
- Complete and maintain working documentation and log sheets under supervision
- Maintain data and records according to company procedures under supervision
Safety management and house keeping
- Attend to emergency situations in accordance to procedures
- Contribute to the improvement of a safe and more efficient operating environment and continuous quality improvement in work area
- Comply to company safety and quality procedures and instructions
- Maintain cleanliness of equipment
- Ensure boiler house plant efficiency through maintained boilers temperatures, effectiveness to produce steam energy to plants.
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- N2 Technical, Boiler Operator training preferable
- 2 years experience in operating boiler
- Experience is coal fired or Biomass boiler will be advantageous
- Skilled in using applicable equipment and systems
- Good communication
- Basic Computer literacy will be advantageous
- Knowledge of mechanical processes
- Strong mechanical aptitude
- Ability to learn and understand process plant control and behavior
Desired Skills:
- Operating Boiler
- Coal Fired
- Mechanical
- Computer Literate
- house keeping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Non-Metallic Mineral Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Call Centre Operator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate