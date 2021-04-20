Boiler House Operator

Key Responsibilities:

Boiler Operation

Safely, efficiently and accurately operate Boiler according to operating procedures, instructions and schedules

Fill in log book and Daily reports

Assist with the commissioning of equipment

Monitor performance, functionality and output of equipment and advise Engineer Foremam when actions need to be taken

Conduct equipment checks and assigned preventative maintenance timeously

Assist with other maintenance activities as and when required under supervision

Operational administration

Complete and maintain working documentation and log sheets under supervision

Maintain data and records according to company procedures under supervision

Safety management and house keeping

Attend to emergency situations in accordance to procedures

Contribute to the improvement of a safe and more efficient operating environment and continuous quality improvement in workarea

Comply to company safety and quality procedures and instructions

Maintain cleanliness of equipment

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Qualifications – N2 Technical, Boiler Operator training prefarableExperience – 2 years experience in operating boiler.

Experience is coal fired or Biomass boiler will be advantegeous,

Skills – Skilled inusing applicable equipment and systems, Good communication, Basic Computer literacy will be advantageous.

Knowledge – mechanical processes.

Competencies – Strong mechanical aptitude, Ability to learn and understand process plant control and behaviour

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

Technical

Documentation

Safety

Supervision

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Non-Metallic Mineral Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our company was founded in 1991 and headquartered are in Singapore, it is today Asia’s leading agribusiness group. Our company is ranked amongst the largest listed companies by market capitalisation on the Singapore Exchange.

