Boiler House Operator

Key Responsibilities:
Boiler Operation
- Safely, efficiently and accurately operate Boiler according to operating procedures, instructions and schedules
- Fill in log book and Daily reports
- Assist with the commissioning of equipment
- Monitor performance, functionality and output of equipment and advise Engineer Foremam when actions need to be taken
- Conduct equipment checks and assigned preventative maintenance timeously
- Assist with other maintenance activities as and when required under supervision
Operational administration
- Complete and maintain working documentation and log sheets under supervision
- Maintain data and records according to company procedures under supervision
Safety management and house keeping
- Attend to emergency situations in accordance to procedures
- Contribute to the improvement of a safe and more efficient operating environment and continuous quality improvement in workarea
- Comply to company safety and quality procedures and instructions
- Maintain cleanliness of equipment
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Qualifications – N2 Technical, Boiler Operator training prefarableExperience – 2 years experience in operating boiler.
- Experience is coal fired or Biomass boiler will be advantegeous,
- Skills – Skilled inusing applicable equipment and systems, Good communication, Basic Computer literacy will be advantageous.
- Knowledge – mechanical processes.
- Competencies – Strong mechanical aptitude, Ability to learn and understand process plant control and behaviour
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
- Technical
- Documentation
- Safety
- Supervision
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Non-Metallic Mineral Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our company was founded in 1991 and headquartered are in Singapore, it is today Asia’s leading agribusiness group. Our company is ranked amongst the largest listed companies by market capitalisation on the Singapore Exchange.