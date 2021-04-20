Change Manager at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Change manager to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the Pharmaceutical Sector, this role is for you!

Experience in Organizational Change Management –

This function views change management from the top down. It involves identifying organization-level processes, groups, and structures that will need to change.

Experience at a programme level

Communication Strategies

Implementing training strategy

Work closely with the Chief Digital Officer

Knowing Change Management Principles and Best Practices, knowing their discipline

Digital Literacy

Change management knowledge includes:

Change models and frameworks

Group psychology, with a focus on ow people undergo transitions and changes.

Project management and leadership

On top of these skills, change managers must be intimately familiar with the company they are assisting. This includes the company’s history, its culture, and its marketplace, for starters (which can be researched)

Desired Skills:

Change management methodology

Project management and leadership

identifying organization-level processes

Organisational Change management skills

Learn more/Apply for this position