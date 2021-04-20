Claims Consultant

Apr 20, 2021

Insurance Claims Consultant with minimum 5 years’ personal and commercial claims experience, required for an established Insurance Broker, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • RE5 essential
  • Relevant NQF Short Term insurance – FAIS credits required
  • Minimum 5 years’ short term insurance claims experience essential – PL and Commercial

Minimum requirements:

  • Client service – TFC principles
  • Register claims and obtain all relevant documentation
  • Update clients on progress of claims
  • Appoint Assessors / Loss Adjusters
  • Claims administration – confirm cover, check premium
  • Authorise repairs or settlement
  • Forward repudiations to manager
  • Payments – receive and check invoices, complete payment requisitions, capture payments
  • Recoveries – all documents to recoveries specialist, follow up on final settlement figures, client liaison and updates
  • Weekly outstanding reports
  • Manage own portfolio
  • Relationship management with service providers and stakeholders

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • claims
  • insurance claims
  • short term insurance
  • NQF
  • RE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position