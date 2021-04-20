Claims Consultant

Insurance Claims Consultant with minimum 5 years’ personal and commercial claims experience, required for an established Insurance Broker, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements

Grade 12 / Matric

RE5 essential

Relevant NQF Short Term insurance – FAIS credits required

Minimum 5 years’ short term insurance claims experience essential – PL and Commercial

Client service – TFC principles

Register claims and obtain all relevant documentation

Update clients on progress of claims

Appoint Assessors / Loss Adjusters

Claims administration – confirm cover, check premium

Authorise repairs or settlement

Forward repudiations to manager

Payments – receive and check invoices, complete payment requisitions, capture payments

Recoveries – all documents to recoveries specialist, follow up on final settlement figures, client liaison and updates

Weekly outstanding reports

Manage own portfolio

Relationship management with service providers and stakeholders

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

