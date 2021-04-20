Insurance Claims Consultant with minimum 5 years’ personal and commercial claims experience, required for an established Insurance Broker, based in Bellville, Cape Town.
Minimum requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric
- RE5 essential
- Relevant NQF Short Term insurance – FAIS credits required
- Minimum 5 years’ short term insurance claims experience essential – PL and Commercial
Minimum requirements:
- Client service – TFC principles
- Register claims and obtain all relevant documentation
- Update clients on progress of claims
- Appoint Assessors / Loss Adjusters
- Claims administration – confirm cover, check premium
- Authorise repairs or settlement
- Forward repudiations to manager
- Payments – receive and check invoices, complete payment requisitions, capture payments
- Recoveries – all documents to recoveries specialist, follow up on final settlement figures, client liaison and updates
- Weekly outstanding reports
- Manage own portfolio
- Relationship management with service providers and stakeholders
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
