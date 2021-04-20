Commercial Manager

A dynamic, Pan African marketing company is looking for a smart, commercially experienced individual to join their management team.

Responsibilities:

Oversee all commercial aspects of the business which includes finance and operations

Lead, delegate and manage an accounting team that runs the accounts across the companies

Lead, delegate and manage a production team that processes all outsourced orders

Manage the accounting partners and audit firms in all countries

Prepare and present monthly management accounts and reports for all markets

Ensure processes are in place for payment of taxation timeously

Weekly preparation and management of country cash books

Assist with the preparation of annual budgets and annual audited financials

Participation and contribution to group strategic planning

Oversee stock take

Execute continuous cost reviews and savings

Monthly processing of payroll, commissions and claims

Handle all forex transactions including international payments, loans, LCs etc.

Manage logistics department that orders stock and export

Document, review and update ‘standard operating procedures’ across the group

Document and test controls across the company, ensuring operations run smoothly

Oversee all exports into markets

Attend to any issues with the internal production systems

Implement methods to improve team operations, efficiency and service to customers and clients

Overseeing the IT infrastructure (Hardware and software) with the IT service provider

Requirements:

BCom, CIMA, CIS or BCompt with majors in Finance or similar accounting qualification

5 – 10 years solid work experience in product/trading industry running a finance department

Ability to review management accounts and come up with recommendations

Experience working with multiple entities and inter-company accounts

International trade – importing and exporting into Africa, advantageous

Sage, Pastel, Microsoft 365 experience

Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Accounting qualification or Degree with majors in Finance

Experience in managing a Finance department

Ability to review Accounts

Experience working with multiple entities and inter-company accounts

