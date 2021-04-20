Commercial Manager

A dynamic, Pan African marketing company is looking for a smart, commercially experienced individual to join their management team.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee all commercial aspects of the business which includes finance and operations
- Lead, delegate and manage an accounting team that runs the accounts across the companies
- Lead, delegate and manage a production team that processes all outsourced orders
- Manage the accounting partners and audit firms in all countries
- Prepare and present monthly management accounts and reports for all markets
- Ensure processes are in place for payment of taxation timeously
- Weekly preparation and management of country cash books
- Assist with the preparation of annual budgets and annual audited financials
- Participation and contribution to group strategic planning
- Oversee stock take
- Execute continuous cost reviews and savings
- Monthly processing of payroll, commissions and claims
- Handle all forex transactions including international payments, loans, LCs etc.
- Manage logistics department that orders stock and export
- Document, review and update ‘standard operating procedures’ across the group
- Document and test controls across the company, ensuring operations run smoothly
- Oversee all exports into markets
- Attend to any issues with the internal production systems
- Implement methods to improve team operations, efficiency and service to customers and clients
- Overseeing the IT infrastructure (Hardware and software) with the IT service provider
Requirements:
- BCom, CIMA, CIS or BCompt with majors in Finance or similar accounting qualification
- 5 – 10 years solid work experience in product/trading industry running a finance department
- Ability to review management accounts and come up with recommendations
- Experience working with multiple entities and inter-company accounts
- International trade – importing and exporting into Africa, advantageous
- Sage, Pastel, Microsoft 365 experience
Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting qualification or Degree with majors in Finance
- Experience in managing a Finance department
- Ability to review Accounts
- Experience working with multiple entities and inter-company accounts