Commercial Manager

Apr 20, 2021

A dynamic, Pan African marketing company is looking for a smart, commercially experienced individual to join their management team.

Responsibilities:

  • Oversee all commercial aspects of the business which includes finance and operations
  • Lead, delegate and manage an accounting team that runs the accounts across the companies
  • Lead, delegate and manage a production team that processes all outsourced orders
  • Manage the accounting partners and audit firms in all countries
  • Prepare and present monthly management accounts and reports for all markets
  • Ensure processes are in place for payment of taxation timeously
  • Weekly preparation and management of country cash books
  • Assist with the preparation of annual budgets and annual audited financials
  • Participation and contribution to group strategic planning
  • Oversee stock take
  • Execute continuous cost reviews and savings
  • Monthly processing of payroll, commissions and claims
  • Handle all forex transactions including international payments, loans, LCs etc.
  • Manage logistics department that orders stock and export
  • Document, review and update ‘standard operating procedures’ across the group
  • Document and test controls across the company, ensuring operations run smoothly
  • Oversee all exports into markets
  • Attend to any issues with the internal production systems
  • Implement methods to improve team operations, efficiency and service to customers and clients
  • Overseeing the IT infrastructure (Hardware and software) with the IT service provider

Requirements:

  • BCom, CIMA, CIS or BCompt with majors in Finance or similar accounting qualification
  • 5 – 10 years solid work experience in product/trading industry running a finance department
  • Ability to review management accounts and come up with recommendations
  • Experience working with multiple entities and inter-company accounts
  • International trade – importing and exporting into Africa, advantageous
  • Sage, Pastel, Microsoft 365 experience

Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting qualification or Degree with majors in Finance
  • Experience in managing a Finance department
  • Ability to review Accounts
  • Experience working with multiple entities and inter-company accounts

