CORPORATE CLIENT SALES AND SERVICE DEVELOPMENT INTERNALLY

A position exists for a degreed senior sales candidate to deal with corporate clients from a sales and client service perspective dealing with international corporate clients.

only candidates with a commerce degree such as Bcom Finance or Bcom Economics will be considered.

Matric certificate is required.

Desired Skills:

senior financal sales

Senior Business Development

Sales Development

New Business Development

BCom Finance

BCoom Economics

Admitted Attorney

Accountants

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position