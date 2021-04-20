Creditors Clerk

.
Key Responsibilities:
- Capture supplier & producer invoices
- Allocate cost correctly to sale orders/purchase orders
- Check invoice complies with SARS valid tax invoice requirements
- Capture payments in accounting system (matching payments)
- Sending out remittances
- Timeous receipt of supplier invoices and statements
- Attending to supplier queries
- Follow up differences with suppliers
- Creditors & Producers reconciliation
- Obtain approval of invoices to be paid
- Assist with new creditors applications
- Assist with the cashflow
- Assist with the cost estimates in the system
- Assist in the preparation for audit
- Filing
- Bank reconciliations
- Processing of debit/credit cards
- Posting of journals
Skills:
To be successful, the role requires:
- Attention to detail and ability to detect errors
- Good Excel skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Good communication skills in Afrikaans and English
- Problem Solving
- Teamwork
- Time Management – Meet deadlines as payments are done on a weekly and monthly basis
- Hardworking and reliable
Minimum Education/Professional Qualifications & Experience Required:
The candidate should have:
- Matric certificate
- A financial certificate will be advantageous, otherwise background in finance to be considered
- At least 5 years working experience
- Foreign exchange experience will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Creditors