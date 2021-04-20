Creditors Clerk

Apr 20, 2021

.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Capture supplier & producer invoices
  • Allocate cost correctly to sale orders/purchase orders
  • Check invoice complies with SARS valid tax invoice requirements
  • Capture payments in accounting system (matching payments)
  • Sending out remittances
  • Timeous receipt of supplier invoices and statements
  • Attending to supplier queries
  • Follow up differences with suppliers
  • Creditors & Producers reconciliation
  • Obtain approval of invoices to be paid
  • Assist with new creditors applications
  • Assist with the cashflow
  • Assist with the cost estimates in the system
  • Assist in the preparation for audit
  • Filing
  • Bank reconciliations
  • Processing of debit/credit cards
  • Posting of journals

Skills:
To be successful, the role requires:

  • Attention to detail and ability to detect errors
  • Good Excel skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Good communication skills in Afrikaans and English
  • Problem Solving
  • Teamwork
  • Time Management – Meet deadlines as payments are done on a weekly and monthly basis
  • Hardworking and reliable

Minimum Education/Professional Qualifications & Experience Required:
The candidate should have:

  • Matric certificate
  • A financial certificate will be advantageous, otherwise background in finance to be considered
  • At least 5 years working experience
  • Foreign exchange experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors

