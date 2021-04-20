Creditors Clerk

.

Key Responsibilities:

Capture supplier & producer invoices

Allocate cost correctly to sale orders/purchase orders

Check invoice complies with SARS valid tax invoice requirements

Capture payments in accounting system (matching payments)

Sending out remittances

Timeous receipt of supplier invoices and statements

Attending to supplier queries

Follow up differences with suppliers

Creditors & Producers reconciliation

Obtain approval of invoices to be paid

Assist with new creditors applications

Assist with the cashflow

Assist with the cost estimates in the system

Assist in the preparation for audit

Filing

Bank reconciliations

Processing of debit/credit cards

Posting of journals

Skills:

To be successful, the role requires:

Attention to detail and ability to detect errors

Good Excel skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good communication skills in Afrikaans and English

Problem Solving

Teamwork

Time Management – Meet deadlines as payments are done on a weekly and monthly basis

Hardworking and reliable

Minimum Education/Professional Qualifications & Experience Required:

The candidate should have:

Matric certificate

A financial certificate will be advantageous, otherwise background in finance to be considered

At least 5 years working experience

Foreign exchange experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Learn more/Apply for this position