Data Science Vacancies at The City of Cape Town

JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN DATA SCIENCE

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity.

People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The Data Science unit’s mission is to establish and grow a data-driven analytics culture at the City of Cape Town, in service of our residents. We provide support to our colleagues at all levels of the organisation; improving both day-to-day operational and strategic decision-making.

In pursuit of this goal, we are looking for data professionals who can surface actionable insights through high quality data products, including data pipelines, statistical models, clear visualisations and compelling narratives. Fluency with python or R, and the related open source ecosystems is essential, and familiarity with container technologies like Docker will be an advantage.

The City is seeking to fill the following exciting roles:

Senior Professional Officer: Data Science

Total Cost of Employment: R840 607 – R1 269 916 p.a. – Ref: CS 26/21

Job purpose: To provide insights to the organisation, using various datasets that will inform strategic and operational decisions and ultimately provide benefits to all of the residents of Cape Town

Requirements: – A relevant tertiary qualification (honours or four-year degree), preferably in Statistics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Operations Research, Engineering, Computer Science or related field – Five (5) to eight (8) years’ relevant experience.

Principal Professional Officer: Data Engineer

Total Cost of Employment: R1 026 140 – R1 427 026 p.a. – Ref: CS 28/21

Job purpose: To lead a professional team of Data Engineers that will design, develop and implement data infrastructures, pipelines, platforms and products to enable data functions for the organisation and ultimately provide benefit to all of the residents of Cape Town.

Requirements: – A relevant tertiary qualification (honours or four-year degree), preferably in Computer Science, Engineering, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Information Technology or Information Systems or relevant field – Eight (8) years’ relevant experience.

Senior Professional Officer: Data Engineer

Total Cost of Employment: R840 607 – R1 269 916 p.a. – Ref: CS 25/21

Job purpose: – To design, develop and implement data infrastructures, pipelines, platforms and products to enable data functions for the organisation and ultimately provide benefit to all of the residents of Cape Town.

Requirements: A relevant tertiary qualification (honours or four-year degree), preferably in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Information Technology or Information Systems – Five (5) to eight (8) years’ relevant experience.

Senior Professional Officer: Data Analyst

Total Cost of Employment: R840 607 – R1 269 916 p.a. – Ref: CS 24/21

Job purpose: To generate insights from data to inform strategic and operational decisions, and ultimately provide benefits to the residents of Cape Town.

Requirements: – A relevant tertiary qualification (honours or 4-year degree), preferably in Statistics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Operations Research, Engineering, Computer Science, Finance or related field – Five (5) to eight (8) years’ relevant experience.

Senior Professional Officer: Product Manager

Total Cost of Employment: R840 607 – R1 269 916 p.a. – Ref: CS 23/21

Job purpose: – To ensure that the data products support and inform the organization’s overall strategic and operational decisions and ultimately provide benefits to the residents of Cape Town.

Requirements: – A relevant tertiary qualification (honours or four-year degree), preferably in Statistics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Operations Research, Engineering, Computer Science, Commerce or related field – Five (5) to eight (8) years’ relevant experience.

Project Administrator

Salary range: R326 208 – R360 277 p.a. – Ref: CS 22/21

Job purpose: Provide efficient and effective project administration and logistical support services across the project life cycle to the Product Manager and Data Lead in the successful delivery of data products.

Requirements: – Grade 12 plus accredited one-year project management certificate or National Diploma – Two (2) years’ relevant project experience OR without experience but with a B Tech or first degree qualification.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 30 April 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Computer proficiency

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position